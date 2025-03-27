  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Philadelphia Flyers
  • Flyers lineup tonight: Philadelphia’s projected lineup for game against the Montreal Canadiens | Mar. 27, 2025

Flyers lineup tonight: Philadelphia’s projected lineup for game against the Montreal Canadiens | Mar. 27, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Mar 27, 2025 19:01 GMT
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Philadelphia Flyers projected lines for tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Philadelphia Flyers will collide with the Montreal Canadiens at home as they look to snap a six-game skid. In their most recent outing, the team dropped a one-sided 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, bringing their losing streak to six.

Ad

On the flip side, Montreal is heading into tonight's contest in the middle of a three-game skid that most recently saw them fall to the St. Louis Blues on the road.

Philly is sitting in last place in the Metropolitan Division, four points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins. While the team still has nine more games left in the regular season, including tonight's game against the Habs, they're sitting ten points outside wild-card contention.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Given that, any hopes of a playoff berth seem to be rapidly fading.

Philadelphia Flyers projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change.

Forwards

  1. Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink
  2. Matvei Michkov - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny
  3. Owen Tippett - Ryan Poehling - Jakob Pelletier
  4. Nicolas Deslauriers - Rodrigo Abols - Olle Lycksell

Defense

  1. Cam York - Travis Sanheim
  2. Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale
  3. Egor Zamula - Emil Andrae

Goalies

  1. Samuel Ersson
  2. Ivan Fedotov
Ad

Powerplay

  1. Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier, Bobby Brink, Tyson Foerster, Matvei Michkov
  2. Owen Tippett, Noah Cates, Olle Lycksell, Travis Sanheim, Jamie Drysdale

Penalty Kill

  1. Noah Cates, Travis Konecny, Cam York, Travis Sanheim
  2. Ryan Poehling, Nicolas Deslauriers, Nick Seeler, Egor Zamula

Looking at the previous meeting between the Flyers and the Canadiens, as well as upcoming games on Philadelphia's schedule

Tonight's game between Philadelphia and Montreal will be the second of three regular-season meetings between these two teams.

Ad

In late October, the two sides faced off in Philly, with the Habs picking up a 4-3 win despite the absence of Patrik Laine, who was out with a knee injury sustained during preseason.

Following tonight's game, the Flyers will host the Sabres on Saturday and the Predators on Monday before hitting the road for a rematch with the Habs next Saturday.

That game will wrap up the regular season series between the two teams and kick off a two-game road stretch that will then see the team play the New York Rangers on April 9.

Upon returning home, the team will then have just four games left in the regular season before NHL action pivots to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी