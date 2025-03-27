Flyers lineup tonight: Philadelphia’s projected lineup for game against the Montreal Canadiens | Mar. 27, 2025

Tonight, the Philadelphia Flyers will collide with the Montreal Canadiens at home as they look to snap a six-game skid. In their most recent outing, the team dropped a one-sided 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, bringing their losing streak to six.

On the flip side, Montreal is heading into tonight's contest in the middle of a three-game skid that most recently saw them fall to the St. Louis Blues on the road.

Philly is sitting in last place in the Metropolitan Division, four points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins. While the team still has nine more games left in the regular season, including tonight's game against the Habs, they're sitting ten points outside wild-card contention.

Given that, any hopes of a playoff berth seem to be rapidly fading.

Philadelphia Flyers projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change.

Forwards

Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink Matvei Michkov - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny Owen Tippett - Ryan Poehling - Jakob Pelletier Nicolas Deslauriers - Rodrigo Abols - Olle Lycksell

Defense

Cam York - Travis Sanheim Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale Egor Zamula - Emil Andrae

Goalies

Samuel Ersson Ivan Fedotov

Powerplay

Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier, Bobby Brink, Tyson Foerster, Matvei Michkov Owen Tippett, Noah Cates, Olle Lycksell, Travis Sanheim, Jamie Drysdale

Penalty Kill

Noah Cates, Travis Konecny, Cam York, Travis Sanheim Ryan Poehling, Nicolas Deslauriers, Nick Seeler, Egor Zamula

Looking at the previous meeting between the Flyers and the Canadiens, as well as upcoming games on Philadelphia's schedule

Tonight's game between Philadelphia and Montreal will be the second of three regular-season meetings between these two teams.

In late October, the two sides faced off in Philly, with the Habs picking up a 4-3 win despite the absence of Patrik Laine, who was out with a knee injury sustained during preseason.

Following tonight's game, the Flyers will host the Sabres on Saturday and the Predators on Monday before hitting the road for a rematch with the Habs next Saturday.

That game will wrap up the regular season series between the two teams and kick off a two-game road stretch that will then see the team play the New York Rangers on April 9.

Upon returning home, the team will then have just four games left in the regular season before NHL action pivots to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

