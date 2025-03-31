Flyers lineup tonight: Philadelphia’s projected lineup for game against Nashville Predators | March 31, 2025

The Philadelphia Flyers will be back in action on Monday at 7 p.m. EDT. They'll host the Nashville Predators in a matchup between two teams more than likely not going to the postseason. At 27-38-8, the Preds have been eliminated. Philadelphia comes in with a 30-36-9 record and hasn't been eliminated but is eight points back of the final wild-card spot.

Philadelphia has two major injuries to note. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and right wing Garnet Hathaway are both out for tonight. Everyone else should be available.

With that in mind, here's their projected lineup for the night. Keep in mind that the lines are subject to change before the puck drops:

Forwards:

LW Tyson Foerster - C Noah Cates - RW Bobby Brink LW Matvei Michkov - C Sean Couturier - RW Travis Konecny LW Owen Tippett - C Ryan Poehling - RW Jakob Pelletier LW Nicolas Deslauriers - C Rodrigo Abols - RW Olle Lycksell

Defensive Pairings:

Cam York - Travis Sanheim Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale Egor Zamula - Emil Andrae

Goaltenders:

Samuel Ersson Ivan Fedotov

Powerplay Lines:

Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier, Bobby Brink, Tyson Foerster, Matvei Michkov Owen Tippett, Noah Cates, Olle Lycksell, Travis Sanheim, Jamie Drysdale

Penalty Kill Units:

Noah Cates, Travis Konecny, Cam York, Travis Sanheim Ryan Poehling, Nicolas Deslauriers, Nick Seeler, Egor Zamula

Philadelphia is back at home following a scoring outburst. They dropped seven goals in a win over the Buffalo Sabres last time out.

Odds for tonight's Flyers game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Philadelphia Flyers are favored to win at home tonight against the Nashville Predators. Here are the full odds per Odds Shark:

Philadelphia is -116 to win outright.

The Predators are -106 on the moneyline.

The puck line is Philadelphia -1.5, which is +214.

The Predators are -257 to cover.

The total is 5.5 goals.

The over is -115, and the under is -105.

After tonight's home contest, Philadelphia will hit the road for two games before coming back home. This game ends a two-game homestand in which the Flyers scored 13 runs and went 2-0.

The Flyers are the favorites to win tonight against Nashville (Imagn)

The two upcoming road matchups are against the Montreal Canadiens (April 5 at 7 p.m. EDT) and the New York Rangers (April 9 at 7 p.m. EDT).

