Flyers lineup tonight: Philadelphia’s projected lineup for game against the New Jersey Devils| January 29, 2025

The Philadelphia Flyers are back in action tonight against the New Jersey Devils. These two teams are currently in different tiers. Philadelphia is in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division, with a record of 23-22-6. The Devils are third in the division, with a record of 28-18-6. Ten points separate these two teams.

Philadelphia has a few injuries to contend with heading into tonight's road matchup at 7:00 pm EST. Defenseman Egor Zamula and center Sean Couturier are both day-to-day. Goalie Eetu Makiniemi is out. Center Ryan Poehling and left wing Nicolas Deslauriers are both on Injured Reserve right now.

With that in mind, here's what their lineup should look like. Note that it can change ahead of the puck drop tonight:

Forwards:

Owen Tippett - Morgan Frost - Travis Konecny Joel Farabee - Sean Couturier - Matvei Michkov Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink Anthony Richard - Rodrigo Abols - Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Jamie Drysdale - Travis Sanheim Cam York - Rasmus Ristolainen Nick Seeler - Erik Johnson

Goalies:

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Powerplay:

Travis Konecny, Morgan Frost, Matvei Michkov, Owen Tippett, Jamie Drysdale Tyson Foerster, Noah Cates, Bobby Brink, Travis Sanheim, Rasmus Ristolainen

Penalty Kill:

Scott Laughton Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim, Rasmus Ristolainen Noah Cates, Garnet Hathaway, Nick Seeler, Erik Johnson

Philadelphia is back on the road after a one-game homestand. They beat the Devils last time out on Monday 4-2. This is the second leg of a home-and-home.

Odds for tonight's Flyers game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Philadelphia Flyers are underdogs on the road against the New Jersey Devils. Here are the official odds according to Odds Shark:

Philadelphia is +130 on the moneyline.

New Jersey is -161 to win outright.

The line is Devils -1.5, which is +139.

The Flyers are -161 to cover.

The total is set at 5.5.

The over is -120, and the under is -102.

After tonight's contest, Philadelphia is back home for another one-game homestand. Tomorrow at 7:30, they'll take on the New York Islanders. After that, they begin a two-game road trip.

On Sunday at 3:00 pm EST, Philadelphia will visit the Colorado Avalanche. Then on Tuesday, February 4 at 9:00 pm EST, they will visit the Utah Hockey Club. After that, the Flyers have a four-game homestand.

