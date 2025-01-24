Flyers lineup tonight: Philadelphia’s projected lineup for game against the New York Islanders | Jan. 24 2025

Tonight, the Philadelphia Flyers will look to bounce back from a 6-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday when they collide with the Islanders. While the Flyers will be looking to get back in the win column, the Islanders will be looking to extend a two-game win streak.

Heading into tonight's game, Philly is in sixth place in a competitive Metropolitan Division, two points behind the Rangers and three points behind the fourth-place Blue Jackets.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are sitting at the bottom of the divisional standings, three points behind the seventh-place Penguins and five points behind Philly.

Philadelphia Flyers projected lines:

Forwards:

Owen Tippett - Morgan Frost - Travis Konecny Joel Farabee - Sean Couturier - Matvei Michkov Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink Anthony Richard - Rodrigo Abols - Garnet Hathaway

Trending

Defense:

Cam York - Travis Sanheim Egor Zamula - Rasmus Ristolainen Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale

Goalies:

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Powerplay:

Travis Konecny, Morgan Frost, Matvei Michkov, Owen Tippett, Jamie Drysdale Tyson Foerster, Noah Cates, Bobby Brink, Travis Sanheim, Rasmus Ristolainen

Penalty Kill:

Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim, Rasmus Ristolainen Noah Cates, Garnet Hathaway, Nick Seeler, Egor Zamula

Looking at the odds for tonight's Flyers vs Islanders game as well as upcoming games on Philly's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Flyers and the Islanders, New York is sitting as a slight favorite on most major sportsbooks.

On FanDuel, for example, New York is sitting as a -152 favorite, while on the flip side, Philly is a +126 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, New York is a -162 favorite, while Philly is a +136 underdog.

Based on the current lines, it would take a $152 bet on the Islanders as the favorites to win $100 on FanDuel, while a $100 bet on Philadelphia as the underdogs would win $126.

Following tonight's game, Philly will head home to host the Devils in the first of two straight games between the teams. After a home game against New Jersey on Monday, the Flyers will head to enemy territory for a rematch with the Devils on Wednesday.

The team will then head home for a rematch with the Islanders to wrap up the month before kicking off February with a road game against the Avalanche.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback