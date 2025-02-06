Flyers lineup tonight: Philadelphia's projected lineup for game against Washington Capitals | Feb. 6, 2025

Tonight, the Philadelphia Flyers will look to snap a four-game skid when they collide with the Washington Capitals. While Philly's in the midst of a losing streak, the Capitals are fresh off a 6-3 win over the Florida Panthers, which snapped a two-game losing streak of their own.

Heading into tonight's game, the Flyers are tied for seventh place in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 23-25-7. Both teams currently sit three points behind the sixth-place Rangers, and four points behind the fifth-place Islanders.

Meanwhile, Washington stands alone at the top of the divisional standings with a record of 35-11-7, nine points ahead of the second-place Hurricanes. While Washington's playoff spot seems to be locked in, the Flyers have a long way to go if they want to make a push in the Wild Card race.

Philadelphia Flyers projected lines

Forwards

Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink Scott Laughton - Rodrigo Abols - Travis Konecny Anthony Richard - Sean Couturier - Matvei Michkov Nicolas Deslauriers - Jacob Gaucher - Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Cam York - Travis Sanheim Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale Emil Andrae - Erik Johnson

Goalies:

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Powerplay

Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Bobby Brink, Matvei Michkov, Jamie Drysdale Noah Cates, Sean Couturier, Tyson Foerster, Anthony Richard, Emil Andrade

Penalty Kill

Scott Laughton, Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim, Cam York Noah Cates, Garnet Hathaway, Nick Seeler, Erik Johnson

Looking at the odds for tonight's Flyers vs Capitals game as well as upcoming games on Philly's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between Washington and Philadelphia, it's no surprise that bettors are backing the Capitals given how well the team has played this season.

On DraftKings, Washington is a -162 favorite, while Philly is a +136 underdog. Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, Washington is a -172 favorite, while Philly is a +142 underdog.

Based on the latest odds, it would take a $172 bet on Washington as the favorite to win $100 on FanDuel, while a $100 bet on Philly as the underdogs could win $142.

Following tonight's game, Philly will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday before a two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. When the NHL season resumes, the team will host the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 22.

