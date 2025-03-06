Flyers lineup tonight: Philadelphia’s projected lineup for game against the Winnipeg Jets | Mar. 6 2025

Tonight, the Philadelphia Flyers will look to bounce back from a loss to the Calgary Flames when they collide with the Winnipeg Jets. Since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off hiatus, the team has posted a 3-2 record that includes a 2-1 shootout win over Winnipeg on Saturday.

Because of that, tonight's rematch seems poised to deliver fireworks as the Flyers look to close out their regular season series with a win. On the flip side, Winnipeg will be looking to snap a three-game skid that most recently saw them drop a 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Currently, the Flyers are sitting in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 27-27-8, putting them just one point behind the sixth-place Islanders. While the team is sitting in the bottom half of the divisional standings, they're just five points outside of wild card contention.

Philadelphia Flyers projected lines

Forwards

Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink Andrei Kuzmenko - Scott Laughton - Travis Konecny Owen Tippett - Sean Couturier - Matvei Michkov Nicolas Deslauriers - Ryan Poehling - Jakob Pelletier

Defense

Cam York - Travis Sanheim Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale Egor Zamula - Rasmus Ristolainen

Goalies

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Powerplay

Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Andrei Kuzmenko, Matvei Michkov, Rasmus Ristolainen Bobby Brink, Noah Cates, Tyson Foerster, Owen Tippett, Jamie Drysdale

Penalty Kill

Scott Laughton, Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim, Cam York Noah Cates, Nicolas Deslauriers, Nick Seeler, Rasmus Ristolainen

Odds for tonight's Flyers-Jets game & Philadelphia's upcoming schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Jets and the Flyers, Winnipeg is sitting as a slight betting favorite despite losing to Philadelphia last weekend.

On FanDuel, Winnipeg is a -137 favorite while Philadelphia is a +114 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Winnipeg is a -142 favorite, while Philly is a +120 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $137 bet on Winnipeg as the favorites to win $100 via FanDuel, in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Philadelphia could win $114 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game against the Jets, Philadelphia will host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, and the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. The team will then kick off next week with a home game against the Ottawa Senators before hosting the Lightning and the Hurricanes to close out the week.

