For the first time in 107 years, Canadiens & Maple Leafs are the only "Original Six" teams to make NHL playoffs: Where did others go wrong?

For the first time in the NHL’s 107-year history, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens are the only Original Six teams to make the NHL playoffs. The other four Original Six clubs, the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Detroit Red Wings all failed to make the postseason.

So, what went wrong?

Let’s explore what went wrong for the Original Six teams that failed to make the NHL playoffs this season.

#4 Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks weren’t expected to make the NHL playoffs this season. They are very much in the midst of an extensive rebuild that has yielded promising players like Connor Bedard.

The Blackhawks surrounded Bedard with veteran talent hoping to improve upon last season’s totals. However, the Blackhawks tumbled and were out of playoff contention by New Year’s. There’s little optimism that next season will be any different.

#3 Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2016 - Source: Imagn

Expectations were high for the Detroit Red Wings this season as the team narrowly missed the NHL playoffs last Year. Unfortunately, a disastrous start to the season led to Derek Lalonde’s dismissal in December 2024.

While Todd McLellan bolstered the team, leading them to an impressive run in December and January, the team cooled off during the final two months of the season. Inconsistent defensive play, lack of depth scoring, and unreliable goaltending spelled the end of the Red Wings' hopes to make the NHL playoffs this season.

#2 Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins had a nightmarish season. The club started well enough, but internal problems between former coach Jim Montgomery and players forced the team to fire Montgomery.

Interim coach Joe Sacco did little to pull the club out of its lull. The Bruins failed to show up on several occasions, including a 15-shot performance against the Ottawa Senators last November in which they failed to register a single shot in the third period.

The team then embarked on a fire sale at the trade deadline that featured trading captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers and top-pairing defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Maple Leafs.

There is no telling what direction the Bruins will head this offseason. A retool is likely on the horizon as well as a new head coach.

#1 New York Rangers

The New York Rangers missed the playoffs after winning the Presidents' Trophy the year before - Source: Imagn

Last year’s Presidents’ Trophy winner took a nosedive this season. They went from one step to the Stanley Cup to failing to make the NHL playoffs.

The Rangers had a terrible season that featured trading captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks amid internal struggles between the player and team management.

That change did not do much to address the woeful inconsistency the Rangers showed this season. Vezina-winning goaltender Igor Shesterkin did not live up to his new contract extension, while top scorers Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, and Vincent Trocheck went on prolonged slumps.

The addition of J.T. Miller leading up to the trade deadline provided a boost, but it wasn’t enough to push the Rangers into the final NHL playoff spot. Plenty of questions will surround the Rangers as they embark on an offseason retool.

