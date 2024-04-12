Frozen Four overtime rules: How does OT format work in 2024 NCAA DI men's ice hockey championship?

The Frozen Four is underway, with the two semifinal games happening on Thursday. In the first semifinal, Boston University took on the University of Denver and went to overtime.

For the last four, overtime varies from regular-season overtime and is continuous until there is a winner and not 3-on-3 like the NHL is. It's a full 20-minute period of 5-on-5 hockey. During the NCAA regular season, hockey games may end in ties or go to shootouts, depending on the conference.

If the conference allows OT in regular season play, it is a five-minute 3-on-3. If the game is still tied, the game either ends in a tie or goes to a shootout, depending on the teams involved.

All non-conference games end in a tie after the five-minute OT while in conference play, certain conferences have a shootout to determine the winner of the contest. Other conferences have the game end in a tie but use the shootout to determine which team gets an additional point in the standings.

Who is playing in the Frozen Four finals?

The Frozen Four finals are set to take place on Saturday, April 13. In the finals, Boston College will take on the University of Denver. BC routed Michigan 4-0 in the semifinals, while Denver beat BU 2-1 in overtime to advance to the finals.

The Boston College Eagles are looking for their sixth national championship and first since 2012. Denver, meanwhile, won the national title in 2022 and will look to win their second national title in the last three years.