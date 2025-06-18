Full list of first-time Stanley Cup winners on 2025 Florida Panthers squad ft. Seth Jones

The Florida Panthers locked their second-straight Stanley Cup with a 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 on Tuesday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

Tuesday night’s victory marked the second season in a row that Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov hoisted Lord Stanley’s Cup.

But for some players on the Panthers’ roster, the win marked the first time in their careers they had an opportunity to claim their stake on the best team in professional hockey.

So, here’s a look at the full list of first-time Stanley Cup winners on the 2025 Florida Panthers.

Trending

First-time Stanley Cup winners on 2025 Florida Panthers squad

#6 AJ Greer

AJ Greer joined the Florida Panthers as a free agent last summer. He signed a two-year deal worth $1.7 million. He suited up for 81 regular-season contests, chipping in 17 points as a fourth-line bruiser.

Greer played 16 postseason games, adding two goals. His role as a grinder was instrumental in helping the Panthers get through the gauntlet that is the NHL playoffs.

#5 Tomas Nosek

Tomas Nosek signed as a free agent last offseason after playing for the New Jersey Devils. Nosek saw action in 59 regular-season games, registering nine points.

Nosek played a bottom-six grinder role in the playoffs, chipping in three assists. Like Greer, Nosek’s role as a grinder helped the Panthers win another Stanley Cup.

#4 Jesper Boqvist

Jesper Boqvist played one season with the Boston Bruins before heading over to the Florida Panthers. He signed a one-year, league-minimum deal last summer. He suited up for 78 regular-season matches, scoring a career-high 12 goals.

Boqvist saw action in 13 playoff games, scoring two goals. He signed a two-year extension in March, earning him $3 million.

#3 Vitek Vanacek

Vitek Vanacek joined the Panthers as goaltending insurance after the club traded Spencer Knight to the Chicago Blackhawks in the Seth Jones trade.

Vanacek saw action in six regular-season contests, posting a 2.66 GAA and a .900 SV%. However, he failed to hit the ice in the Stanley Cup playoffs as starting netminder Sergei Bobrovsky played every minute of every game.

#2 Nate Schmidt

The 33-year-old Nath Schmidt signed a one-year, $800K deal to join the Cats. The deal paid off as Schmidt claimed his first career Stanley Cup.

Schmidt was a workhorse for the Panthers, seeing action in 80 regular season games and all 23 playoff contests. He registered 19 regular-season points and nine more in the postseason.

#1 Seth Jones

Seth Jones was the Panthers’ biggest trade deadline acquisition. After a bit of a shaky start, Jones was off to the races. He looked more and more like a top-pairing defender with each passing game.

The 30-year-old Jones registered nine points in 21 games for the Cats, adding another nine in the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama