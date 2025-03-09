Golden Knights lineup today: Vegas' projected lineup for game against LA Kings | March 9, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights will finish a five-game homestand on Sunday against a division rival, the LA Kings. Vegas shut out the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0 on Friday, while LA took down St. Louis 3-2 in overtime at home on Saturday.

The Golden Knights (38-18-6) have gone 4-0-0 during this five-game home stretch, outscoring their opponents 18-7. They lead the Pacific division with 82 points, four ahead of the Edmonton Oilers. Meanwhile, The Kings (32-20-9) are third in the Pacific, nine points behind top-seeded Vegas (82 points).

William Karlsson (lower body) and Shea Theodore (arm) continue to miss action and aren't expected to return for some time. Victor Olofsson (lower body) is day-to-day and questionable for Sunday's game.

Vegas Golden Knights projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Tanner Pearson - C Jack Eichel - RW Mark Stone

Line 2. LW Brandon Saad - C Tomas Hertl - RW Pavel Dorofeyev

Line 3. LW Ivan Barbashev - C Brett Howden - RW Keegan Kolesar

Line 4. LW Reilly Smith - C Nicolas Roy - RW Cole Schwindt

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Nicolas Hague - RD Alex Pietrangelo

Pair 2. LD Noah Hanifin - RD Zach Whitecloud

Pair 1. LD Brayden McNabb - RD Kaedan Korczak

Goalies:

Starter - Adin Hill

Backup - Ilya Samsonov

Power Play:

First Unit - Mark Stone, Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl, Noah Hanifin, Pavel Dorofeyev

Second Unit - Ivan Barabashev, Nicolas Roy, Brandon Saad, Alex Pietrangelo, Reilly Smith

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Nicolas Hague, Alex Pietrangelo

Second Unit - Nicolas Roy, Keegan Kolesar, Brayden McNabb, Noah Hanifin

Odds for Golden Knights vs. Kings and Vegas' upcoming schedule

Vegas is a home favorite to take down LA on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

On Odds Shark, the Knights are -182 home favorites, while the Kings are +162 road underdogs. Should these lines remain until the puck drops, a $182 bet on Vegas would win just $100, and a $100 wager on LA would net $162.

The Golden Knights will hit the road for four consecutive games next week, starting Tuesday in Pittsburgh before a matchup on Thursday in Columbus. Vegas caps off the week with back-to-back afternoon fixtures on Saturday in Buffalo and Sunday in Detroit.

