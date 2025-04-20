  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Vegas Golden Knights
  • Golden Knights lineup tonight: Vegas’ projected lineup for Game 1 against Minnesota Wild | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 20, 2025

Golden Knights lineup tonight: Vegas’ projected lineup for Game 1 against Minnesota Wild | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 20, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 20, 2025 13:00 GMT
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Vegas Golden Knights projected lines for tonight's game against the Minnesota Wild (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Vegas Golden Knights will look to pick up a big win in Game 1 of their opening-round series against the Minnesota Wild.

Ad

After finishing the regular season with the best record in the Pacific Division, the Golden Knights will aim to take an early lead in the first-round series when they host the Wild at T-Mobile Arena.

Throughout the regular season, the Golden Knights continued to impress, going 6-2-2 over their final 10 games. They closed out the campaign with a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Minnesota, meanwhile, returns to the Stanley Cup playoffs after a rough 2023–24 season and will be eager to prove it has what it takes to make a deep postseason run.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Vegas Golden Knights projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change

Forwards

  1. Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Mark Stone
  2. Brandon Saad - Tomas Hertl - Pavel Dorofeyev
  3. Victor Olofsson - William Karlsson - Reilly Smith
  4. Brett Howden - Nicolas Roy - Keegan Kolesar

Defense

  1. Nicolas Hague - Alex Pietrangelo
  2. Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore
  3. Noah Hanifin - Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

  1. Adin Hill
  2. Ilya Samsonev

Powerplay

  1. Mark Stone, Tomas Hertl, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore
  2. Victor Olofsson, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Noah Hanifin, Alex Pietrangelo
Ad

Penalty Kill

  1. Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Brayden McNabb, Alex Pietrangelo
  2. William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Nicolas Hague, Zach Whitecloud

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Minnesota Wild

Heading into tonight's game between the Golden Knights and the Minnesota Wild, it should come as no surprise that Vegas is a slight favorite at most major sportsbooks.

Ad

On FanDuel, Vegas is a -192 favorite, while Minnesota is a +158 underdog. Over on DraftKings, Vegas is again a -192 favorite, while Minnesota is a +164 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, a $198 bet on Vegas as the favorite would win $100 in addition to the original bet. Meanwhile, a $100 bet on Minnesota as the underdog would win $164 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's action, the two teams will meet again on Tuesday, with Game 3 shifting to Minnesota on Thursday, April 24.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications