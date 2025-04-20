Golden Knights lineup tonight: Vegas’ projected lineup for Game 1 against Minnesota Wild | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 20, 2025

Tonight, the Vegas Golden Knights will look to pick up a big win in Game 1 of their opening-round series against the Minnesota Wild.

After finishing the regular season with the best record in the Pacific Division, the Golden Knights will aim to take an early lead in the first-round series when they host the Wild at T-Mobile Arena.

Throughout the regular season, the Golden Knights continued to impress, going 6-2-2 over their final 10 games. They closed out the campaign with a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Minnesota, meanwhile, returns to the Stanley Cup playoffs after a rough 2023–24 season and will be eager to prove it has what it takes to make a deep postseason run.

Vegas Golden Knights projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change

Forwards

Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Mark Stone Brandon Saad - Tomas Hertl - Pavel Dorofeyev Victor Olofsson - William Karlsson - Reilly Smith Brett Howden - Nicolas Roy - Keegan Kolesar

Defense

Nicolas Hague - Alex Pietrangelo Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore Noah Hanifin - Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

Adin Hill Ilya Samsonev

Powerplay

Mark Stone, Tomas Hertl, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore Victor Olofsson, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Noah Hanifin, Alex Pietrangelo

Penalty Kill

Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Brayden McNabb, Alex Pietrangelo William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Nicolas Hague, Zach Whitecloud

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Minnesota Wild

Heading into tonight's game between the Golden Knights and the Minnesota Wild, it should come as no surprise that Vegas is a slight favorite at most major sportsbooks.

On FanDuel, Vegas is a -192 favorite, while Minnesota is a +158 underdog. Over on DraftKings, Vegas is again a -192 favorite, while Minnesota is a +164 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, a $198 bet on Vegas as the favorite would win $100 in addition to the original bet. Meanwhile, a $100 bet on Minnesota as the underdog would win $164 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's action, the two teams will meet again on Tuesday, with Game 3 shifting to Minnesota on Thursday, April 24.

