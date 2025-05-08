Golden Knights lineup tonight: Vegas’ projected lineup for Game 2 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 8, 2025

Tonight, the Vegas Golden Knights will look to even up their second-round series with the Edmonton Oilers after a frustrating Game 1 loss.
In Game 1, Vegas jumped out to an early 2-1 lead in the first period. However, the well began to run dry for the Golden Knights as they failed to convert on a single shot attempt in the second and third periods.
Meanwhile, Edmonton was finding its rhythm and put three pucks in the back of the net in the third, giving the Oilers a 4-2 win.
Now, with a chance to tie things up before going on the road, Vegas will look to improve on its Game 1 performance in tonight's Game 2 showdown.
Vegas Golden Knights projected lines
Note: Lines are subject to change
Forwards
- Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Mark Stone
- Brandon Saad - Tomas Hertl - Victor Olofsson
- Brett Howden - William Karlsson - Reilly Smith
- Tanner Pearson - Nicolas Roy - Keegan Kolesar
Defense
- Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore
- Noah Hanifin - Zach Whitecloud
- Nicolas Hague - Kaedan Korczak
Goalies
- Adin Hill
- Akira Schmid
Powerplay
- Mark Stone, Tomas Hertl, Victor Olofsson, Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore
- Ivan Barbashev, Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Noah Hanifin, William Karlsson
Penalty Kill
- Jack Eichel, William Karlsson, Brayden McNabb, Nicolas Hague
- Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Noah Hanifin, Zach Whitecloud
Looking at the latest Stanley Cup betting odds ahead of Game 2 tonight between the Oilers and the Golden Knights
Heading into tonight's Game 2 action in Vegas, the Stanley Cup betting lines for this year have shifted significantly.
With the reigning Stanley Cup champs now down 2-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and top-seeded teams like the Jets and the Capitals both down in their respective series, the Stars and the Hurricanes are the two favorites to win this year's Stanley Cup.
On FanDuel, Dallas is in first place in the live betting odds, while the Hurricanes are in second place. We then have the Oilers in third, the Maple Leafs in fourth, the Panthers in fifth and the Golden Knights in sixth.
Below, you can see the latest Stanley Cup betting odds courtesy of FanDuel:
- Dallas Stars: +320
- Carolina Hurricanes: +330
- Edmonton Oilers: +420
- Toronto Maple Leafs: +600
- Florida Panthers: +750
- Vegas Golden Knights: +1000
- Winnipeg Jets: +1600
- Washington Capitals: +1900
Only time will tell whether we see these lines shift following tonight's game in Vegas.
