Golden Knights lineup tonight: Vegas’ projected lineup for Game 2 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 8, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified May 08, 2025 16:12 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Vegas Golden Knights' projected lines for tonight's game against the Edmonton Oilers (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Vegas Golden Knights will look to even up their second-round series with the Edmonton Oilers after a frustrating Game 1 loss.

In Game 1, Vegas jumped out to an early 2-1 lead in the first period. However, the well began to run dry for the Golden Knights as they failed to convert on a single shot attempt in the second and third periods.

Meanwhile, Edmonton was finding its rhythm and put three pucks in the back of the net in the third, giving the Oilers a 4-2 win.

Now, with a chance to tie things up before going on the road, Vegas will look to improve on its Game 1 performance in tonight's Game 2 showdown.

Vegas Golden Knights projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change

Forwards

  1. Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Mark Stone
  2. Brandon Saad - Tomas Hertl - Victor Olofsson
  3. Brett Howden - William Karlsson - Reilly Smith
  4. Tanner Pearson - Nicolas Roy - Keegan Kolesar

Defense

  1. Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore
  2. Noah Hanifin - Zach Whitecloud
  3. Nicolas Hague - Kaedan Korczak

Goalies

  1. Adin Hill
  2. Akira Schmid

Powerplay

  1. Mark Stone, Tomas Hertl, Victor Olofsson, Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore
  2. Ivan Barbashev, Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Noah Hanifin, William Karlsson
Penalty Kill

  1. Jack Eichel, William Karlsson, Brayden McNabb, Nicolas Hague
  2. Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Noah Hanifin, Zach Whitecloud

Looking at the latest Stanley Cup betting odds ahead of Game 2 tonight between the Oilers and the Golden Knights

Heading into tonight's Game 2 action in Vegas, the Stanley Cup betting lines for this year have shifted significantly.

With the reigning Stanley Cup champs now down 2-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and top-seeded teams like the Jets and the Capitals both down in their respective series, the Stars and the Hurricanes are the two favorites to win this year's Stanley Cup.

On FanDuel, Dallas is in first place in the live betting odds, while the Hurricanes are in second place. We then have the Oilers in third, the Maple Leafs in fourth, the Panthers in fifth and the Golden Knights in sixth.

Below, you can see the latest Stanley Cup betting odds courtesy of FanDuel:

  • Dallas Stars: +320
  • Carolina Hurricanes: +330
  • Edmonton Oilers: +420
  • Toronto Maple Leafs: +600
  • Florida Panthers: +750
  • Vegas Golden Knights: +1000
  • Winnipeg Jets: +1600
  • Washington Capitals: +1900

Only time will tell whether we see these lines shift following tonight's game in Vegas.

Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Edited by Ribin Peter
