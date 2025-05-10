Golden Knights lineup tonight: Vegas’ projected lineup for Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 10, 2025

Tonight, the Vegas Golden Knights will look to steal a game on the road against the Edmonton Oilers.

After going down 2-0 in this best-of-seven series, Vegas has an uphill battle to make it to the conference finals. The team has come up short when it matters most, losing Game 1 4-2 before dropping Game 2 in overtime.

Now, with the series in Edmonton for Games 3 and 4, the Golden Knights will have to find a way to swing momentum their way, or face a closeout scenario on Monday when the two sides meet for Game 4.

As the Golden Knights look to fight back from a 2-0 deficit, they will notably be without Pavel Dorofeyev again, marking the defenceman's fourth straight absence as he deals with an undisclosed injury.

Vegas Golden Knights projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change

Forwards

Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Mark Stone Brandon Saad - Tomas Hertl - Victor Olofsson Brett Howden - William Karlsson - Reilly Smith Tanner Pearson - Nicolas Roy - Keegan Kolesar

Defense

Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore Noah Hanifin - Zach Whitecloud Nicolas Hague - Alex Pietrangelo

Goalies

Adin Hill Akira Schmid

Powerplay

Mark Stone, Tomas Hertl, Victor Olofsson, Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore Ivan Barbashev, Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Noah Hanifin, William Karlsson

Penalty Kill

Jack Eichel, William Karlsson, Brayden McNabb, Alex Pietrangelo Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Noah Hanifin, Zach Whitecloud

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Golden Knights and the Oilers as Vegas looks to stave off a 3-0 deficit

Heading into Game 3 tonight, the betting odds seem incredibly close across most major sportsbooks.

While Edmonton is sitting as a slight betting favorite, the odds are close to even, with plenty of opportunity for things to shift between now and puck drop tonight.

On FanDuel, Edmonton is a -125 favorite while Vegas is a +104 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Edmonton is a -125 favorite while Vegas is a +105 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings odds, it would take a $125 bet on Edmonton as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Vegas as the underdog could win $105 on top of the original bet.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have posted a 21-13-7 record on the road, while on the flip side, Edmonton has posted a 25-13-3 record at home.

With the stakes incredibly high for both teams, it'll be interesting to see how things play out.

