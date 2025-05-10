Golden Knights lineup tonight: Vegas’ projected lineup for Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 10, 2025

Tonight, the Vegas Golden Knights will look to steal a game on the road against the Edmonton Oilers.
After going down 2-0 in this best-of-seven series, Vegas has an uphill battle to make it to the conference finals. The team has come up short when it matters most, losing Game 1 4-2 before dropping Game 2 in overtime.
Now, with the series in Edmonton for Games 3 and 4, the Golden Knights will have to find a way to swing momentum their way, or face a closeout scenario on Monday when the two sides meet for Game 4.
As the Golden Knights look to fight back from a 2-0 deficit, they will notably be without Pavel Dorofeyev again, marking the defenceman's fourth straight absence as he deals with an undisclosed injury.
Vegas Golden Knights projected lines
Note: Lines are subject to change
Forwards
- Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Mark Stone
- Brandon Saad - Tomas Hertl - Victor Olofsson
- Brett Howden - William Karlsson - Reilly Smith
- Tanner Pearson - Nicolas Roy - Keegan Kolesar
Defense
- Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore
- Noah Hanifin - Zach Whitecloud
- Nicolas Hague - Alex Pietrangelo
Goalies
- Adin Hill
- Akira Schmid
Powerplay
- Mark Stone, Tomas Hertl, Victor Olofsson, Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore
- Ivan Barbashev, Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Noah Hanifin, William Karlsson
Penalty Kill
- Jack Eichel, William Karlsson, Brayden McNabb, Alex Pietrangelo
- Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Noah Hanifin, Zach Whitecloud
Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Golden Knights and the Oilers as Vegas looks to stave off a 3-0 deficit
Heading into Game 3 tonight, the betting odds seem incredibly close across most major sportsbooks.
While Edmonton is sitting as a slight betting favorite, the odds are close to even, with plenty of opportunity for things to shift between now and puck drop tonight.
On FanDuel, Edmonton is a -125 favorite while Vegas is a +104 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Edmonton is a -125 favorite while Vegas is a +105 underdog.
Based on the latest DraftKings odds, it would take a $125 bet on Edmonton as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Vegas as the underdog could win $105 on top of the original bet.
So far this season, the Golden Knights have posted a 21-13-7 record on the road, while on the flip side, Edmonton has posted a 25-13-3 record at home.
With the stakes incredibly high for both teams, it'll be interesting to see how things play out.
