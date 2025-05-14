Golden Knights lineup tonight: Vegas’ projected lineup for Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 14, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to defend home ice and stave off elimination on Wednesday when they collide with the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of their second-round matchup.

Vegas has struggled to compete with the reigning conference champions, losing Games 1 (May 6) and 2 (Thursday) at home, before bouncing back with a big Game 3 (Saturday) win on the road.

The Golden Knights have a chance to force the series back to Edmonton for a Game 6 on Saturday, but will need to rebound from Monday's 3-0 shutout loss in a big way if they want to extend the series.

Vegas Golden Knights projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Brett Howden - Jack Eichel - Mark Stone Victor Olofsson - Tomas Hertl - Pavel Dorofeyev Ivan Barbashev - William Karlsson - Reilly Smith Tanner Pearson - Nicolas Roy - Keegan Kolesar

Defense

Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore Noah Hanifin - Alex Pietrangelo Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

Adin Hill Akira Schmid

Powerplay

Mark Stone, Tomas Hertl, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore Ivan Barbashev, Nicolas Roy, Victor Olofsson, William Karlsson, Noah Hanifin

Penalty kill

Jack Eichel, William Karlsson, Brayden McNabb, Alex Pietrangelo Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Noah Hanifin, Zach Whitecloud

Latest Stanley Cup betting odds ahead of Oilers vs Golden Knights Game 5

Heading into Wednesday's game, the Edmonton Oilers have been overtaken by the Dallas Stars in this year's Stanley Cup race.

While Edmonton was in first place earlier this week, with the Stars and Carolina Hurricanes behind them, Dallas is now atop the latest betting odds.

The change notably comes on the heels of a big win for the Stars against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, which pushed their series lead to 3-1 ahead of Game 5 on Thursday.

Here are the latest Stanley Cup betting odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

Stanley Cup betting odds

Dallas Stars: +260 Edmonton Oilers: +300 Carolina Hurricanes: +320 Florida Panthers: +410 Toronto Maple Leafs: +1100 Vegas Golden Knights: +2500 Winnipeg Jets: +4000 Washington Capitals: +7000

Following Game 5 between Edmonton and Vegas, the betting odds could shift if the Oilers become the first team to clinch a spot in the conference finals.

