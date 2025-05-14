Golden Knights lineup tonight: Vegas’ projected lineup for Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 14, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to defend home ice and stave off elimination on Wednesday when they collide with the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of their second-round matchup.
Vegas has struggled to compete with the reigning conference champions, losing Games 1 (May 6) and 2 (Thursday) at home, before bouncing back with a big Game 3 (Saturday) win on the road.
The Golden Knights have a chance to force the series back to Edmonton for a Game 6 on Saturday, but will need to rebound from Monday's 3-0 shutout loss in a big way if they want to extend the series.
Vegas Golden Knights projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Brett Howden - Jack Eichel - Mark Stone
- Victor Olofsson - Tomas Hertl - Pavel Dorofeyev
- Ivan Barbashev - William Karlsson - Reilly Smith
- Tanner Pearson - Nicolas Roy - Keegan Kolesar
Defense
- Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore
- Noah Hanifin - Alex Pietrangelo
- Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud
Goalies
- Adin Hill
- Akira Schmid
Powerplay
- Mark Stone, Tomas Hertl, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore
- Ivan Barbashev, Nicolas Roy, Victor Olofsson, William Karlsson, Noah Hanifin
Penalty kill
- Jack Eichel, William Karlsson, Brayden McNabb, Alex Pietrangelo
- Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Noah Hanifin, Zach Whitecloud
Latest Stanley Cup betting odds ahead of Oilers vs Golden Knights Game 5
Heading into Wednesday's game, the Edmonton Oilers have been overtaken by the Dallas Stars in this year's Stanley Cup race.
While Edmonton was in first place earlier this week, with the Stars and Carolina Hurricanes behind them, Dallas is now atop the latest betting odds.
The change notably comes on the heels of a big win for the Stars against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, which pushed their series lead to 3-1 ahead of Game 5 on Thursday.
Here are the latest Stanley Cup betting odds, courtesy of FanDuel:
Stanley Cup betting odds
- Dallas Stars: +260
- Edmonton Oilers: +300
- Carolina Hurricanes: +320
- Florida Panthers: +410
- Toronto Maple Leafs: +1100
- Vegas Golden Knights: +2500
- Winnipeg Jets: +4000
- Washington Capitals: +7000
Following Game 5 between Edmonton and Vegas, the betting odds could shift if the Oilers become the first team to clinch a spot in the conference finals.
