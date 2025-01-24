Golden Knights lineup tonight: Vegas’ projected lineup for game against the Dallas Stars | Jan. 24, 2025

Tonight, the Vegas Golden Knights will look to pick up their second win in a row after snapping a four-game win streak earlier in the week when they faced off with the St. Louis Blues. Across from them on the ice tonight will be a Dallas Stars team that's looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in their most recent outing.

Heading into tonight's game, Vegas is sitting atop the Pacific Division with a record of 30-14-4, just one point ahead of a streaking Edmonton Oilers team currently sitting in second.

Meanwhile, Dallas is sitting in third place in a competitive Central Division with a record of 29-17-1, just one point behind the second-place Minnesota Wild and one point ahead of the fourth-place Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Golden Knights projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change.

Forwards:

Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Mark Stone Victor Olofsson - Tomas Hertl - Pavel Dorofeyev Tanner Pearson - Nicolas Roy - Keegan Kolesar Brendan Brisson - Tanner Laczynski - Alexander Holtz

Defense:

Noah Hanifin - Alex Pietrangelo Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud

Goalies:

Adin Hill Ilya Samsonov

Powerplay:

Mark Stone, Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl, Shea Theodore, Pavel Dorofeyev Ivan Barbashev, Nicolas Roy, Victor Olofsson, Alex Pietrangelo, Noah Hanifin

Penalty Kill:

Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Nicolas Hague, Alex Pietrangelo Nicolas Roy, Keegan Kolesar, Brayden McNabb, Noah Hanifin

Odds for tonight's Golden Knights vs Stars game as well as upcoming games on Vegas' schedule

On FanDuel, Dallas is a -144 favorite while Vegas is a +120 underdog.

Based on these lines, it would take a $144 bet on Dallas as the favorite to win $100 on FanDuel while a $100 bet on Vegas as the underdog could win $120.

Following tonight's game, Vegas will head back home to host the Florida Panthers on Sunday. The team will then host the Stars in a rematch on Tuesday, before wrapping up the month with a home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The team will then kick off the month of February with four road games, colliding with the Rangers, Islanders, Devils and Bruins as part of an East Coast road trip.

