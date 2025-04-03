Golden Knights lineup tonight: Vegas’ projected lineup for game against the Winnipeg Jets | April 3, 2025

On Thursday, the Vegas Golden Knights will collide with the Winnipeg Jets after having a six-game win streak snapped by the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. When the two teams take the ice tonight, Vegas won't be the only team heading into the game looking to bounce back from a loss.

In their most recent outing, the Jets had a win streak of their own snapped at the hands of the LA Kings. Prior to the loss, Vegas was on a three-game win streak that had notably seen them defeat the Capitals, Devils and the Canucks.

Vegas sits atop the Pacific Division, with a spot in the playoffs already clinched. On the flip side, Winnipeg is sitting atop the Central Division, with a postseason spot already clinched as well.

Given how well both teams have played this season, this game could wind up being a preview of an epic playoff series.

Vegas Golden Knights projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Mark Stone Brandon Saad - Nicolas Roy - Pavel Dorofeyev Victor Olofsson - William Karlsson - Reilly Smith Tanner Pearson - Brett Howden - Keegan Kolesar

Defense

Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore Noah Hanifin - Zach Whitecloud Nicolas Hague - Kaedan Korczak

Goalies

Adin Hill Akira Schmid

Powerplay

Mark Stone, Jack Eichel, William Karlsson, Noah Hanifin, Pavel Dorofeyev Ivan Barbashev, Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Victor Olofsson, Shea Theodore

Penalty Kill

Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Brayden McNabb, Noah Hanifin William Karlsson, Nicolas Roy, Nicolas Hague, Zach Whitecloud

Looking at the two previous meetings between the Golden Knights and the Jets this season as well as upcoming games on Vegas' schedule

Thursday's showdown between the Golden Knights and the Jets will be the third and final regular-season meeting between the two Eastern Conference teams.

In late November, the two sides faced off in Vegas, with the Golden Knights able to pick up a 4-3 win at home. Then, just a few short weeks later, the two sides ran things back in Winnipeg, with the Golden Knights able to pick up a narrow OT win to push their regular-season series record to 2-0.

While both teams have already punched their ticket to the playoffs, with a chance for Winnipeg to close out the regular season series with a win, expect fireworks from these two teams.

Following Thursday's game, Vegas will return to action on Saturday when they play the Calgary Flames. The game will kick off a three-game road trip for Vegas that will then see them play the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, and the Colorado Avalanche next Tuesday.

