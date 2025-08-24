"He was a big goof": When Patrick Kane recounted his favorite moments with ex-Blackhawks teammate Jimmy Hayes after his sudden death in 2021

Four years ago, Patrick Kane reflected on his favorite memories with former Chicago Blackhawks teammate Jimmy Hayes following his sudden death on Aug. 23, 2021.Hayes, only 31, was discovered dead at his home in the Boston suburbs the day after celebrating his son’s second birthday. An autopsy later revealed cocaine and fentanyl in his system at the time of his death.In September 2021, Kane shared a heartfelt video tribute honoring Hayes.&quot;Obviously, Jimmy was, as I said in my tweet, one of my favorite teammates ever,&quot; Kane said at the time, &quot;and that was only through, you know, pretty much two years of playing together, so shows kind of the impact he left on me.&quot;I know he probably had that same impact on a lot of other players too. Just, you know, super funny guy, fun to be around. He was like a big goof, and I think we just kind of got each other's humor.&quot;Kane described the lighthearted banter and &quot;subtle little chirps&quot; that were a constant in their friendship. He also said that the camaraderie they shared was something he would always cherish.Kane also shared his heartfelt sympathy for Hayes’ family, especially his wife, Kristen, and children, Beau and Mac, who were left to face such a devastating loss.&quot;It's just so sad and unfortunate,&quot; Kane said. &quot;Such a great man, such a great guy to be around. And the hockey world and the world in general lost someone special.&quot;Drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2008, Jimmy Hayes played seven NHL seasons for the Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils. He scored 54 goals in 334 games. After retiring in 2019, he became a co-host of the podcast &quot;Missin' Curfew.&quot;&quot;Missin Curfew&quot; pays tribute to Jimmy HayesThe &quot;Missin Curfew&quot; podcast shared a heartfelt tribute on X, marking the fourth anniversary of Jimmy Hayes’ death.It reflected on the loss of “Broadway” Jimmy Hayes on Aug. 23, 2021, and sent its thoughts and prayers to Jimmy's brother, Kevin, wife Kristen and the entire Hayes family.&quot;Jimmy was a great son, brother and father to a beautiful family,&quot; Missin Curfew wrote on X, &quot;he was an unbelievable teammate, a true national leaguer and podcast star in the making.&quot;Maybe if you leave your friends and family with enough great stories, then you can actually live forever. @KevinPHayes12.”They closed with a touching reminder that if someone leaves behind enough stories and memories, they can live forever.