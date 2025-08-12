"He was bigger, better, nicer" - Back when Wayne Gretzky declared Gordie Howe as the greatest 

In October 2016, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky spoke about Gordie Howe with genuine respect. Howe ranks fourth in points after scoring 1,850 in his career. He played 1,767 games, ranking second in NHL history behind Patrick Marleau, who has played 1,779 games. Howe ranks third in goals with 801 career goals.

Speaking on Breakfast Television about his book "99 Stories of the Game," Gretzky recalled moments with his idol.

"No question in my mind, he's the best player, he is the nicest man that ever lived," Gretzky said. [1:43 onwards] "A lot of times when you meet your idol — and I know this has happened to people before — they walk away and they go, it was okay, wasn’t bad. When I met Gordie Howe, he was bigger and better and nicer."

Gretzky asked for a "Gordie Howe haircut" at the barbershop after he met his idol.

"That's how much I loved Gordie Howe," Gretzky said.

Over time, Gretzky got to know Howe well. He played junior hockey with Howe’s youngest son, Murray, and the WHL all-star game with Mark.

"And of course Gordie, he just was a wonderful man," Gretzky said. "We're gonna miss him. You don’t replace people like Gordie Howe."

Gretzky turned pro at 17, when Howe was nearing the end of his career. In 1994, Wayne Gretzky scored his 802nd goal and passed Howe as the League’s leading scorer. Howe appreciated that it was Gretzky who broke his record.

“You don’t get called The Great One unless you’re something special and Wayne, it goes without saying, was a once-in-a-generation talent,” Howe said. “…If someone had to bump me down the ladder, I’m happy that it was him.”

Now, the record belongs to Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 897 goals.

Wayne Gretzky steps in to coach at 2017 NHL All-Star game

In January 2017, John Tortorella stepped away from coaching the Metropolitan Division in the NHL All-Star Game due to a personal matter. It was later shared that his pitbull was sick and he decided to stay home with his family.

The NHL needed a replacement and called Wayne Gretzky the night before the event. Gretzky agreed right away.

“Would you like to coach?” they asked. “Sure,” he replied.

For Gretzky, it was a good chance to be part of the All-Star weekend again.

“I’m excited and I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

The move was welcomed by players, fans, and the league alike.

