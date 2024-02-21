"He's gonna break Gretzky's record": Fans weigh in on Alex Ovechkin potentially breaking Wayne Gretzky's record as Caps captain nets twice against Devils

NHL fans on social media weighed in on Alex Ovechkin potentially breaking Wayne Gretzky's goalscoring record following an impressive performance against the New Jersey Devils at the Capital One Arena on Tuesday night.

Ovi, who once struggled to find the back of the net, has been in tremendous form lately. The 38-year-old veteran forward notched up two goals and an assist in the Washington Capitals' emphatic 6-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.

With two more goals to his tally, Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to nine games, including 13 points, accumulated through eight goals and five assists.

Ovechkin's first goal came during the third period to give the Caps a 4-1 lead. At the 19:27 mark of the third, he scored on the powerplay as the Capitals recorded a resounding win.

Here's how fans reacted on X following Ovi's two goals in the matchup. One tweeted:

"he’s gonna break gretzkys record"

Another chimed in:

"Putin’s comrade buddy is a hell of a hockey player. He’ll break the record."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Alex Ovechkin has racked up 41 points through 16 goals and 25 assists in 50 games this season. With 838 career goals, the "Great Eight" needs 57 more to break Wayne Gretzky's record.

Alex Ovechkin shines as Capitals secure dominant win over Devils

Thirty-nine seconds into the first period, Connor McMichael opened the scoring for the Caps, converting a rebound from Aliaksei Protas' shot. Four minutes later, though, Alexander Holtz restored parity for New Jersey.

In the second period, McMichael scored his second of the night to restore the Capitals' lead, marking the only goal scored in the period.

In the third period, Dylan Strome made it 3-1 for the Capitals, knocking his own rebound following a pass from Alex Ovechkin. Four minutes later, Ovi made it 4-1 for Washington.

Michael Sgarbossa extended the Capitals' lead to 5-1 before they capitalized on the powerplay, with Ovechkin slotting the puck past Nico Daws to complete a rousing win.

Ovi and the Capitals return to the ice against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.