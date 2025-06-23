Hockey Hall of Fame 2025: 5 NHL legends who could enter as first-ballot picks ft. Carey Price, P.K. Subban & more 

The Hockey Hall of Fame 2025 class should have some incredible names in it, as the ballot is full of hockey stars who dominated during their playing days. Some of the first-time players have a chance to get voted in, which is a pretty rare occurrence across all sports.

Alex Mogilny, Henrik Zetterberg, Patrick Marleau, Curtis Joseph, and Rod Brind’Amour are among the best players who've been on the ballot already but are still waiting. The incoming new names might make their wait a little longer, and here are some potential first-ballot Hall of Famers.

5 former hockey stars who could be first ballot Hockey Hall of Fame 2025 class members

#1) Tuuka Rask

Tuuka Rask might make the Hall of Fame this year (Imagn)

Tuuka Rask was a dominant goaltender for a very long time, and the former Boston Bruins standout had 52 shutouts during his 15-year career. He also averaged just 2.28 goals allowed and had a pristine .921 save percentage, winning the Vezina and Jennings Trophies during his tenure.

#2) P.K. Subban

P.K. Subban is eligible for Hockey Hall of Fame 2025 (Imagn)

P.K. Subban is another name destined for the Hall of Fame, be it this year in his first attempt or not. Subban had 467 points during his career, which lasted for 13 years, split amongst the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils. He took home two trophies, including the Norris, and added three All-Star Game appearances.

#3) Joe Thornton

Joe Thornton could make the Hockey Hall of Fame 2025 class (Imagn)

Joe Thornton won the Hart and Ross Trophies once each during a career that spanned 24 astonishing years. He played for the San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, and Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring over 1,500 points, which is a good indicator that he'll make the Hall of Fame soon.

#4) Ryan Getzlaf

Ryan Getzlaf could make the Hall of Fame (Imagn)

One of the most prolific scorers of his era, Ryan Getzlaf had 1,019 points in 1,157 games. Getzlaf doesn't have many accolades, but he is a one-time Stanley Cup winner and was an All-Star as well. Getzlaf also got votes for several major awards in seven seasons, so he was a consistent performer who could get into the Hall of Fame now.

#5) Carey Price

Carey Price is up for the Hockey Hall of Fame 2025 class (Imagn)

Carey Price was easily one of the most dominant goalkeepers of his era. The Montreal Canadiens star has six trophies from an illustrious career that included 361 wins and 49 shutouts. He allowed 2.51 goals on average and had a sterling .917 save percentage across a lengthy, 15-year career in the net.

