How can New York Rangers still qualify for the playoffs? Odds, potential scenarios analyzed 

The New York Rangers were on the verge of officially having their ticket punched to NOT qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.

However, they managed to stave off elimination thanks to their dominating 9-2 triumph over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday in Elmont, New York.

The Rangers scored four goals in both the first and third periods, while goaltender Igor Shesterkin had one of his better performances of the season by making 45 saves.

But what exactly are the chances that the Rangers could somehow still sneak their way into the playoffs? While not officially mathematically eliminated, MoneyPuck.com lists their chances at exactly 0.1 percent of getting in. Right now, they trail the Montreal Canadiens by six points for the final Wild Card berth with three games left to go.

For the Rangers to qualify, several things would have to happen. The first and most obvious thing is that they would need to win all three of their remaining games. The Canadiens, who have four games left, would also need to lose them all in regulation. Given that they're on a six-game winning streak, that's extremely unlikely.

All it would take to officially end the Rangers' playoff hopes is for the Habs to pick up a single point in any of their remaining four games, which would put them at 88 points. Even if the Rangers won out, they would finish with no more than 87 points.

Rangers acknowledge they failed to meet expectations this season

The Rangers are on the verge of failing to return to the playoffs just one season after they were the best club in the NHL for the 82-game schedule; they also advanced to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the eventual champions, Florida Panthers.

They were expected to give it another go and finish the job this season, but they didn't even come close to doing so. Their 8-5 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday was their fifth loss in the last seven games.

“We haven’t really helped ourselves, let’s be honest,” Mika Zibanejad said via NewYorkPost.com. “We haven’t really helped ourselves over the last couple weeks. We’ve been getting some chances and I felt a couple weeks ago like it was in our hands still to take care of the games that we had.

“But we weren’t able to do that and that’s why we’re in this position. We’re not in this position solely because of tonight. It stings. It’s frustrating," he added.

The Rangers will attempt to keep their almost non-existent playoff hopes alive when they face the Carolina Hurricanes next on Saturday. But by then, depending on Montreal's result in their game on Friday, it could be too late.

