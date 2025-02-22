How many international accolades has Sidney Crosby won? Looking at Penguins star's cabinet after 4 Nations win 

It was about as much of a storybook ending for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament as fans of Team Canada could have hoped for. Connor McDavid scored the winning goal in overtime against Team USA, securing the 4 Nations Face-off championship.

Ultimately, it was yet another international accolade for Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby. The win over the Americans gives Crosby a total record of 48-6, though one of the losses was to the same opponent earlier in the week; ending a 26-game winning streak for Team Canada with Crosby in the lineup.

Crosby will be forever known for his iconic "golden goal" in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver; when he also helped Team Canada to another gold medal in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

As if that weren't enough, Crosby also secured gold for Canada while playing in the 2005 World Junior Championship, the 2015 World Championship and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

The odds are much in Canada's favor for victory whenever Crosby is in the lineup.

Sidney Crosby relishes the chance to wear the Canadian hockey jersey

It's an additional motivational boost for Crosby who has won just about everything there is to win at the NHL level – including three Stanley Cup championships – to represent Canada on the international stage.

“Every opportunity you get to wear the Canadian jersey and compete in this event, it’s something new, but I think you saw the hockey that was on display. It was pretty incredible,” Crosby said via NHL.com. “Just happy for this group. We came together in a short period of time, and found a way to get it done.

"Getting an opportunity to play with these guys – how can you not be motivated by that?” he added. “It’s a pretty special group, and happy for Connor to get that goal. He’s an incredible player, and stepped up big when we needed him.”

Expand Tweet

Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins are in an uncertain position in the standings, however. They're in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division with 55 points after amassing a record of 23-25-9 through 57 games played. The danger of them missing the postseason for the third consecutive season, which would mark the longest postseason drought of Crosby's NHL career, is very real.

The Penguins face the division-leading Washington Capitals next on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, where there will likely be a special pregame acknowledgment for Crosby and his latest international accomplishment.

