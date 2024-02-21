How many Punjabis have played in the NHL? Full list of players to have graced the ice ft. Arshdeep Bains

Arshdeep Bains made his NHL debut on Tuesday as he played for his hometown Vancouver Canucks against the Colorado Avalanche.

The 23-year-old forward was called up to the NHL club last week from the Canucks' AHL affiliate but was a healthy scratch for the first two games.

After playing in Tuesday's game, Bains became the fourth player of Punjabi descent to play in the NHL.

Full list of Punjabi players to play in the NHL

#1, Arshdeep Bains

Arshdeep Bains played in the WHL for the Red Deer Rebels and then signed with the Canucks after going undrafted.

This season, Bained has skated in 42 games, recording nine goals and 30 assists for 39 points.

In his lone NHL game, Bains recorded two penalty minutes and was a -2.

#2, Robin Bawa

Robin Bawa made his NHL debut on Oct. 8, 1989, and became the first Punjabi player to play in the NHL.

Bawa ended up skating in 61 NHL games, recording six goals and one assist for seven points. He played for Washington Capitals, Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks.

#3, Manny Malhotra

Manny Malhotra skated in 991 games

Manny Malhotra has had the longest NHL career out of Punjabi player.

Malhotra was drafted seventh overall in the 1998 NHL draft by the New York Rangers. He skated in 991 NHL games, recording 116 goals and 179 assists for 295 points.

In his NHL career, Malhotra played for the Rangers, Dallas Stars, Columbus Blue Jackets, San Jose Sharks, Vancouver Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens.

He is currently an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

#4, Jujhar Khaira

Jujhar Khaira played 337 NHL games

Jujhar Khaira was drafted 63rd overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2012 and made his NHL debut on Nov. 18, 2015.

Khaira has played for the Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild. In his NHL career, Khaira has skated in 337 games, recording 33 goals and 47 assists for 80 points.

Khaira is currently playing for the Iowa Wild in the AHL.