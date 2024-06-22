How many Stanley Cup Finals have gone to Game 7? A stroll down memory lane as Oilers look to make NHL history

The Edmonton Oilers are on the brink of making NHL history as they head into Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

Since the NHL adopted the best-of-seven format in 1939, there have been 18 instances of the Stanley Cup Final going the distance, with seven of those occurring since the turn of the century.

Let's revisit all 17 previous Game 7s in Stanley Cup Final history:

1942 - Toronto defeats Detroit, 3-1 1945 - Toronto defeats Detroit, 2-1 1950 - Detroit defeats NY Rangers, 4-3 (2OT) 1954 - Detroit defeats Montreal, 2-1 (OT) 1955 - Detroit defeats Montreal, 3-1 1964 - Toronto defeats Detroit, 4-0 1965 - Montreal defeats Chicago, 4-0 1971 - Montreal defeats Chicago, 3-2 1987 - Edmonton defeats Philadelphia, 3-1 1994 - NY Rangers defeat Vancouver, 3-2 2001 - Colorado defeats New Jersey, 3-1 2003 - New Jersey defeats Anaheim, 3-0 2004 - Tampa Bay defeats Calgary, 2-1 2006 - Carolina defeats Edmonton, 3-1 2009 - Pittsburgh defeats Detroit, 2-1 2011 - Boston defeats Vancouver, 4-0 2019 - St. Louis defeats Boston, 4-1

The most recent Game 7 occurred in 2019, with St. Louis beating Boston 4-1 behind goals from Alex Pietrangelo, Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford.

Fans react to the Oilers forcing Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final

Fans have flooded social media with messages of support, with one enthusiastic fan declaring:

"Edmonton about to pull off one of the greatest comebacks in hockey history."

Another commented:

"Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Best phrase in all of sports!".

Here are some more fan reactions:

"First team since ww2" one fan said on X.

"Three down, one to go. Finish this story line and write it in the history books." another fan wrote.

"This collapse by the Panthers is crazy." a user commented.

"We need to complete the biggest comeback of the 21st century by winning the cup in Florida & bring it back home to Alberta" another user commented.

If Edmonton wins Game 7, they will become only the second team in NHL history to win the Cup after being down 3-0, emulating the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs' feat against the Detroit Red Wings.