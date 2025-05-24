How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers Game 3: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 24, 2025

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. ET.

The Hurricanes have had a tough start to their Eastern Conference Finals as they failed to win both of their home games. The Panthers must be excited by the prospect of a clean sweep as they aim to return to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers Game 3 info

Date: Saturday, May 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Florida

Where to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers

TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn

The Hurricanes have played two games worth forgetting, as they did so much hard work to get to the Eastern Conference Finals, but have started that journey with two defeats.

They now hope to topple the Stanley Cup holders in their backyard if they were to stay alive in the series. The team misses out on Jalen Chatfield and Mark Jankowski for Game 3.

The Panthers hope for more of the same as the side, which scored 10 goals in the first two games while conceding only two in return. The Panthers have a fully fit roster heading into Game 3.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 05/22/2025 NHL Conference Finals Hurricanes Panthers 5-0 win for Panthers 05/20/2025 NHL Conference Finals Hurricanes Panthers 5-2 win for Panthers 01/02/2025 NHL Hurricanes Panthers 3-1 win for Hurricanes 11/30/2024 NHL Hurricanes Panthers 6-0 win for Panthers 29/11/2024 NHL Panthers Hurricanes 6-3 win for Panthers

Hurricanes and Panthers key players

Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho lead the line for the Hurricanes. Jarvis leads the line with 12 points while Aho closely follows him with 11.

Eetu Luostarinen, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett lead the points tally for Florida with 13 points each in the knockout stages. Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand are not far behind as the trio sit on 12 points each in the 14 playoff games this season.

