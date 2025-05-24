  • home icon
How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers Game 3: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 24, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified May 24, 2025 16:28 GMT
May 22, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida Panthers celebrate the win against the Carolina Hurricanes in game two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
May 22, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida Panthers celebrate the win against the Carolina Hurricanes in game two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. ET.

The Hurricanes have had a tough start to their Eastern Conference Finals as they failed to win both of their home games. The Panthers must be excited by the prospect of a clean sweep as they aim to return to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers Game 3 info

  • Date: Saturday, May 24
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Florida

Where to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers

  • TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn

The Hurricanes have played two games worth forgetting, as they did so much hard work to get to the Eastern Conference Finals, but have started that journey with two defeats.

They now hope to topple the Stanley Cup holders in their backyard if they were to stay alive in the series. The team misses out on Jalen Chatfield and Mark Jankowski for Game 3.

The Panthers hope for more of the same as the side, which scored 10 goals in the first two games while conceding only two in return. The Panthers have a fully fit roster heading into Game 3.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
05/22/2025NHL Conference FinalsHurricanesPanthers5-0 win for Panthers
05/20/2025NHL Conference FinalsHurricanesPanthers5-2 win for Panthers
01/02/2025NHLHurricanesPanthers3-1 win for Hurricanes
11/30/2024NHLHurricanesPanthers6-0 win for Panthers
29/11/2024NHLPanthersHurricanes6-3 win for Panthers
Hurricanes and Panthers key players

Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho lead the line for the Hurricanes. Jarvis leads the line with 12 points while Aho closely follows him with 11.

Eetu Luostarinen, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett lead the points tally for Florida with 13 points each in the knockout stages. Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand are not far behind as the trio sit on 12 points each in the 14 playoff games this season.

