How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers Game 4: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 26, 2025

It's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals as the Florida Panthers look for a clean sweep against the Carolina Hurricanes in Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. EDT.
The Hurricanes have struggled in front of goal in the first three games of the Conference Finals, scoring four times. The Panthers, meanwhile, have netted at least five goals in each game as they eye the Stanley Cup Finals.
Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers Game 4 info
- Date: Monday, May 26
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Florida
Where to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers?
- TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers game preview and injuries
The Hurricanes look down and out, having conceded 16 goals in the first three games. They need keep a tight defense to give themselves a chance to win. Jalen Chatfield, Sean Walker and Jesper Fast are all sidelined due to injuries.
The Panthers, meanwhile, have the series in their control ahead of Game 4 at home, where they hope to seal the deal. The Panthers, though, will miss out on Sam Reinhart.
Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers head-to-head record
Hurricanes and Panthers key players
Seth Jarvis leads the points tally for the Hurricanes with 13 points, while Sebastian Aho closely follows him with 12. The pair have to up the numbers in Game 4 if the team are to stay alive in the competition.
Meanwhile, Aleksander Barkov's stellar performances have put the Panthers on the cusp of the Stanley Cup Finals. He leads the points tally for them with six goals and has nine assists in the playoffs.
