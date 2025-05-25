How to watch Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers Game 3: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 25, 2025

The Dallas Stars are set to face the Edmonton Oilers this Sunday at the Rogers Arena for game three of the Western Conference Finals. The puck drop for this game is scheduled to take place at 3 PM EDT.
The Stars had taken a 1-0 lead early in the series but have subsequently lost game two at their home ice as they head away from home in hopes of regaining a lead. The Oilers must be happy with the way they bounced back in game two as a home game could not come at a better time for the side.
Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers Western Conference Finals Game 3 info & where to watch
- Date: Sunday, May 25
- Time: 3 p.m. EDT
- Venue: Rogers Arena, Edmonton
- TV Broadcast: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers game preview and injuries
The Stars must be wondering where the comeback from the Oilers came from as the first home game ended in a convincing 6-3 win for the Stars. With Nils Lundkvist sidelined for the rest of the season, the Stars head into game three in hopes of winning their first away game in three.
The Oilers had a lapse of defensive lapse in game one, conceding six goals in a single game for the first time since the first two games against the LA Kings, a clean sheet in game two will certainly boost the side's confidence. Calvin Pickard is likely to miss rest of the season while the Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch has not ruled Mattias Ekholm out of games three and four. Alec Regula is sidelined for the rest of the season.
Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record
Stars and Oilers key players
Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz and Thomas Harley have scored 42 points between them for Stars. The trio look determined to take the Stars through to the playoff finals and will take some stopping. The Stars will want to keep the Oilers star men upfront at bay if they are to have a chance of winning game three.
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have combined for 40 points in the playoffs so far while Stuart Skinner played a pivotal role in keeping a clean sheet in game two.
