How to watch Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers Game 3: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 25, 2025

The Dallas Stars are set to face the Edmonton Oilers this Sunday at the Rogers Arena for game three of the Western Conference Finals. The puck drop for this game is scheduled to take place at 3 PM EDT.

Ad

The Stars had taken a 1-0 lead early in the series but have subsequently lost game two at their home ice as they head away from home in hopes of regaining a lead. The Oilers must be happy with the way they bounced back in game two as a home game could not come at a better time for the side.

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers Western Conference Finals Game 3 info & where to watch

Date: Sunday, May 25

Time: 3 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Arena, Edmonton

TV Broadcast: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ad

Trending

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn

The Stars must be wondering where the comeback from the Oilers came from as the first home game ended in a convincing 6-3 win for the Stars. With Nils Lundkvist sidelined for the rest of the season, the Stars head into game three in hopes of winning their first away game in three.

Ad

The Oilers had a lapse of defensive lapse in game one, conceding six goals in a single game for the first time since the first two games against the LA Kings, a clean sheet in game two will certainly boost the side's confidence. Calvin Pickard is likely to miss rest of the season while the Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch has not ruled Mattias Ekholm out of games three and four. Alec Regula is sidelined for the rest of the season.

Ad

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 05/23/2025 NHL Conference Finals Stars Oilers 3-0 win for Oilers 05/21/2025 NHL Conference Finals Stars Oilers 6-3 win for Stars 03/26/2025 NHL Stars Oilers 4-3 win for Stars 03/08/2025 NHL Stars Oilers 5-4 win for Oilers 10/19/2025 NHL Oilers Stars 4-1 win for Stars

Ad

Stars and Oilers key players

Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz and Thomas Harley have scored 42 points between them for Stars. The trio look determined to take the Stars through to the playoff finals and will take some stopping. The Stars will want to keep the Oilers star men upfront at bay if they are to have a chance of winning game three.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have combined for 40 points in the playoffs so far while Stuart Skinner played a pivotal role in keeping a clean sheet in game two.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Krishnan An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.



Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.



When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama