How to watch Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers Game 3: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 25, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified May 25, 2025 14:32 GMT
May 23, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman John Klingberg (36) and teammates react after defeating the Dallas Stars in game two of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
May 23, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman John Klingberg (36) and teammates react after defeating the Dallas Stars in game two of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Stars are set to face the Edmonton Oilers this Sunday at the Rogers Arena for game three of the Western Conference Finals. The puck drop for this game is scheduled to take place at 3 PM EDT.

The Stars had taken a 1-0 lead early in the series but have subsequently lost game two at their home ice as they head away from home in hopes of regaining a lead. The Oilers must be happy with the way they bounced back in game two as a home game could not come at a better time for the side.

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers Western Conference Finals Game 3 info & where to watch

  • Date: Sunday, May 25
  • Time: 3 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Rogers Arena, Edmonton
  • TV Broadcast: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn

The Stars must be wondering where the comeback from the Oilers came from as the first home game ended in a convincing 6-3 win for the Stars. With Nils Lundkvist sidelined for the rest of the season, the Stars head into game three in hopes of winning their first away game in three.

The Oilers had a lapse of defensive lapse in game one, conceding six goals in a single game for the first time since the first two games against the LA Kings, a clean sheet in game two will certainly boost the side's confidence. Calvin Pickard is likely to miss rest of the season while the Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch has not ruled Mattias Ekholm out of games three and four. Alec Regula is sidelined for the rest of the season.

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
05/23/2025NHL Conference FinalsStarsOilers3-0 win for Oilers
05/21/2025NHL Conference FinalsStarsOilers6-3 win for Stars
03/26/2025NHLStarsOilers4-3 win for Stars
03/08/2025NHLStarsOilers5-4 win for Oilers
10/19/2025NHLOilersStars4-1 win for Stars
Stars and Oilers key players

Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz and Thomas Harley have scored 42 points between them for Stars. The trio look determined to take the Stars through to the playoff finals and will take some stopping. The Stars will want to keep the Oilers star men upfront at bay if they are to have a chance of winning game three.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have combined for 40 points in the playoffs so far while Stuart Skinner played a pivotal role in keeping a clean sheet in game two.

Vignesh Krishnan

Vignesh Krishnan

An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.

Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.

When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family.

