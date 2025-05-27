How to watch Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers Game 4: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 27, 2025

The Dallas Stars are set to face the Edmonton Oilers in game four of the Western Conference Finals at the Rogers Place this Tuesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 8 PM EDT.

The Stars are on the trailing foot for the first time in this series as the side are 2-1 behind in the series as things stand. The Oilers were 1-0 down after game one but have managed to get back to back victories and putting themselves in the driving seat heading into game four.

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers Western Conference Finals Game 4 info & where to watch

Date: Tuesday, May 27

Time: 8 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Arena, Edmonton

TV Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

The Stars started the Western Conference Finals with six goals in game one but have managed to score only one goal in the following two games. The side will hope to step up their attacking front if they are to stand a chance in going through to the Stanley Cup Finals. Forward Roope Hintz is currently out of contention of game four while Nils Lundkvist is set to miss the rest of the campaign.

As for the Oilers, the side have definitely pin-pointed their defensive issues and resolved them as conceding one goal in the last two games is a clear indication of their change. Goaltender Calvin Pickard remains in the sidelines with his injury while Alec Regula sits out the rest of the season.

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 05/25/2025 NHL Conference Finals Oilers Stars 6-1 win for Oilers 05/23/2025 NHL Conference Finals Stars Oilers 3-0 win for Oilers 05/21/2025 NHL Conference Finals Stars Oilers 6-3 win for Stars 03/26/2025 NHL Stars Oilers 4-3 win for Stars 03/08/2025 NHL Stars Oilers 5-4 win for Oilers

Stars and Oilers key players

With Roope Hintz sidelined due to his injury, the side will hope for an explosive performance from Mikko Rantanen and Thomas Harley as the pair have scored 32 points between them since the start of the playoffs.

It has been the Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for the entirety of the campaign as they have scored 43 points between them in just the playoff stages.

