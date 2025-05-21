  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Stanley Cup Playoffs
  • How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars Game 1: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 21, 2025

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars Game 1: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 21, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified May 21, 2025 13:06 GMT
May 14, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) celebrates with team mates after the Oilers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 during an overtime victory, completing a 4-1 series win during game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
May 14, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) celebrates with team mates after the Oilers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 during an overtime victory, completing a 4-1 series win during game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at the American Airlines Center this Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled for 8 PM EDT.

Ad

The Oilers eliminated the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights on their way to the Western Conference Finals. The Stars faced difficult oppositions; the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets in their journey to this series.

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars Game 1, May 21 and game info Western Conference Finals

  • Date: Wednesday, May 21
  • Time: 8 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Where to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars NHL game

  • TV Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars game preview and injuries

NHL: Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn
NHL: Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn

The Oilers have their road to redemption underway as the team looks to be in good spirits ahead of the first game of the Western Conference Finals. The Oilers miss out on Calvin Pickard and Mattias Ekholm for the first couple of games of the Western Conference Finals while Alec Regula is sidelined for the rest of the season.

Ad

The Stars had a close encounter with the Avalanche in round one, while the games against the Jets were rather easier to face as they hope to make it through to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in years. Nils Lundkvist is currently the only player sidelined for the Stars as he set to miss the rest of the season.

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
03/26/2025NHLStarsOilers4-3 win for Stars
03/08/2025NHLStarsOilers5-4 win for Oilers
10/19/2025NHLOilersStars4-1 win for Stars
Ad

Oilers and Stars key players

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have combined for 33 points in the playoffs and will be key for the Oilers if they are to progress.

Mikko Rantanen and Thomas Harley have scored 30 points between them as the pair look determined to take the Stars through to the playoff finals.

About the author
Vignesh Krishnan

Vignesh Krishnan

An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.

Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.

When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications