How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars Game 1: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 21, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at the American Airlines Center this Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled for 8 PM EDT.

The Oilers eliminated the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights on their way to the Western Conference Finals. The Stars faced difficult oppositions; the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets in their journey to this series.

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars Game 1, May 21 and game info Western Conference Finals

Date: Wednesday, May 21

Time: 8 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas

Where to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars NHL game

TV Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars game preview and injuries

NHL: Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn

The Oilers have their road to redemption underway as the team looks to be in good spirits ahead of the first game of the Western Conference Finals. The Oilers miss out on Calvin Pickard and Mattias Ekholm for the first couple of games of the Western Conference Finals while Alec Regula is sidelined for the rest of the season.

The Stars had a close encounter with the Avalanche in round one, while the games against the Jets were rather easier to face as they hope to make it through to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in years. Nils Lundkvist is currently the only player sidelined for the Stars as he set to miss the rest of the season.

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 03/26/2025 NHL Stars Oilers 4-3 win for Stars 03/08/2025 NHL Stars Oilers 5-4 win for Oilers 10/19/2025 NHL Oilers Stars 4-1 win for Stars

Oilers and Stars key players

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have combined for 33 points in the playoffs and will be key for the Oilers if they are to progress.

Mikko Rantanen and Thomas Harley have scored 30 points between them as the pair look determined to take the Stars through to the playoff finals.

