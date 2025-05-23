How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars Game 2: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 23, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals at the American Airlines Center on Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT. The Oilers have gotten off to a rough start, losing the opening game of the finals 6-3. The Stars must be buzzing as they hope to repeat the performance and gain a 2-0 lead.

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars Western Conference Finals Game 2 info & where to watch

Date: Thursday, May 23

Time: 8 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs- Oilers at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn

The Oilers will want to bounce back after looking out of sorts in Game 1. The Oilers will miss Calvin Pickard and Mattias Ekholm for the first couple of games of the Western Conference Finals while Alec Regula is sidelined for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, the Stars were not only the better team in Game 1, but they looked levels above their opponent. Nils Lundkvist is currently the only player sidelined for the Stars as he is set to miss the rest of the season.

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 05/21/2025 NHL Conference Finals Stars Oilers 6-3 win for Stars 03/26/2025 NHL Stars Oilers 4-3 win for Stars 03/08/2025 NHL Stars Oilers 5-4 win for Oilers 10/19/2025 NHL Oilers Stars 4-1 win for Stars

Oilers vs. Stars: Key players

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have combined for 38 points in the playoffs and will be key for the Oilers if they are to progress. Expect Edmonton to lean heavily on its two superstars as they seek not only to tie the series but also gain some redemption on Thursday. Shutting them down will be a priority for the Stars.

Meanwhile, Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz and Thomas Harley have scored 42 points between them for Dallas. The trio looks determined to take the Stars through to the playoff finals and will take some stopping. It will be interesting to see if Edmonton can have more success in doing just that in Game 2.

