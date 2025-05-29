  • home icon
How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars Game 5: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 29, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified May 29, 2025 13:26 GMT
May 27, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers right wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) and the Oilers celebrate an empty net goal by Kapanen to seal the Oilers victory over the Dallas Stars during the third period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Edmonton Oilers right wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) and the Oilers celebrate an empty net goal by Kapanen to seal the Oilers victory over the Dallas Stars during the third period in game four of the Western Conference Final. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

It's Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, and the Edmonton Oilers are heading away from home to the Dallas Stars in hopes of wrapping up the series. The puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT.

The Oilers are 3-1 up in the series after four games as the team looks determined to head back to the Stanley Cup Finals in hopes of avenging their game seven defeat last season to the Florida Panthers. The Stars are holding on to their lives currently, as they have to win three consecutive games now if they are to make it through to the finals.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Western Conference Finals Game 5 info & where to watch

  • Date: Thursday, May 29
  • Time: 8 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas
  • TV Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
also-read-trending Trending

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

The Oilers have been at top form since Game 2, winning three consecutive games to lead the series 3-1. The team will be delighted with their 4-1 win in Game 4, which gives them good momentum should they make it through the finals. Zach Hyman, Connor Brown and Alec Regula are all sidelined for the Oilers with their respective injuries.

On the other hand, it's been downhill for the Stars. They did manage to take an early 1-0 lead in the series but have struggled in front of the goal since, having scored only two goals in the last three games. Nils Lundkvist is currently the only player sidelined for the Stars, as he sits out the remainder of the campaign.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
05/27/2025NHL Conference Finals OilersStars4-1 win for Oilers
05/25/2025NHL Conference FinalsOilersStars6-1 win for Oilers
05/23/2025NHL Conference FinalsStarsOilers3-0 win for Oilers
05/21/2025NHL Conference FinalsStarsOilers6-3 win for Stars
03/26/2025NHLStarsOilers4-3 win for Stars
Oilers and Stars key players

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been the Oilers' leading men all season. The pair has scored 47 points between them in the knockout stages.

Despite Mikko Rantanen's prolific start to the season, the team's attacking players have been nullified by the Oilers’ defence. Rantanen has scored 21 points in the playoffs thus far, and he would be pivotal if the Stars are to stay alive in the series.

Vignesh Krishnan

An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.

