How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars Game 5: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 29, 2025

It's Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, and the Edmonton Oilers are heading away from home to the Dallas Stars in hopes of wrapping up the series. The puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT.

The Oilers are 3-1 up in the series after four games as the team looks determined to head back to the Stanley Cup Finals in hopes of avenging their game seven defeat last season to the Florida Panthers. The Stars are holding on to their lives currently, as they have to win three consecutive games now if they are to make it through to the finals.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Western Conference Finals Game 5 info & where to watch

Date: Thursday, May 29

Time: 8 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

The Oilers have been at top form since Game 2, winning three consecutive games to lead the series 3-1. The team will be delighted with their 4-1 win in Game 4, which gives them good momentum should they make it through the finals. Zach Hyman, Connor Brown and Alec Regula are all sidelined for the Oilers with their respective injuries.

On the other hand, it's been downhill for the Stars. They did manage to take an early 1-0 lead in the series but have struggled in front of the goal since, having scored only two goals in the last three games. Nils Lundkvist is currently the only player sidelined for the Stars, as he sits out the remainder of the campaign.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 05/27/2025 NHL Conference Finals Oilers Stars 4-1 win for Oilers 05/25/2025 NHL Conference Finals Oilers Stars 6-1 win for Oilers 05/23/2025 NHL Conference Finals Stars Oilers 3-0 win for Oilers 05/21/2025 NHL Conference Finals Stars Oilers 6-3 win for Stars 03/26/2025 NHL Stars Oilers 4-3 win for Stars

Oilers and Stars key players

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been the Oilers' leading men all season. The pair has scored 47 points between them in the knockout stages.

Despite Mikko Rantanen's prolific start to the season, the team's attacking players have been nullified by the Oilers’ defence. Rantanen has scored 21 points in the playoffs thus far, and he would be pivotal if the Stars are to stay alive in the series.

