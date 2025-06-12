How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers Game 4: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Finals, June 12, 2025

The Stanley Cup Finals continues to heat up as the Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers in game four at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 8 PM EDT.

The Oilers started the series with a win but have lost consecutive games since and now trail 2-1 after three games. Meanwhile, the Panthers are on the right track to win back to back Stanley Cups.

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Finals Game 4 info & where to watch

Date: Thursday, June 12

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Florida

TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers (Credits: IMAGN)

The Oilers and their fans must be gutted with the performances of the side in games two and three. They have conceded 11 goals in these two games while scoring only five in return. The Oilers miss out on Zach Hyman and Alec Regula for the rest of the season due to their ongoing injury concerns.

The Panthers look comfortable in their stride, as they managed to win game three 6-1, showing not only good attacking prowess but a defensive solidity as well. The Panthers head into game four with a fully fit roster.

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 2025/06/09 NHL Stanley Cup Finals Panthers Oilers 6-1 win for Panthers 2025/06/06 NHL Stanley Cup Finals Oilers Panthers 5-4 win for Panthers 2025/06/04 NHL Stanley Cup Finals Oilers Panthers 4-3 win for Oilers 2025/02/27 NHL Oilers Panthers 4-3 win for Panthers 2024/12/16 NHL Panthers Oilers 6-5 win for Panthers 2024/06/24 NHL Oilers Panthers 2-1 win for Panthers

Oilers and Panthers key players

The Oilers need their star duo to step up yet again, as Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid were lackluster in game three. The duo have put forth 60 points between them in the playoffs .

Eetu Luostarinen was unstoppable in game three, as he provided two assists for the Panthers, leading to their 6-1 win. Florida's leading points scorer Sam Bennett scored yet another goal, taking his points tally in the playoffs to 20.

