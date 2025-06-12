  • home icon
How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers Game 4: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Finals, June 12, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Jun 12, 2025 11:10 GMT
Jun 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) celebrates with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) after the third period in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Jun 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) celebrates with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) after the third period in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images (Credits: IMAGN)

The Stanley Cup Finals continues to heat up as the Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers in game four at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 8 PM EDT.

The Oilers started the series with a win but have lost consecutive games since and now trail 2-1 after three games. Meanwhile, the Panthers are on the right track to win back to back Stanley Cups.

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Finals Game 4 info & where to watch

  • Date: Thursday, June 12
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Florida
  • TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
also-read-trending Trending

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers (Credits: IMAGN)
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers (Credits: IMAGN)

The Oilers and their fans must be gutted with the performances of the side in games two and three. They have conceded 11 goals in these two games while scoring only five in return. The Oilers miss out on Zach Hyman and Alec Regula for the rest of the season due to their ongoing injury concerns.

The Panthers look comfortable in their stride, as they managed to win game three 6-1, showing not only good attacking prowess but a defensive solidity as well. The Panthers head into game four with a fully fit roster.

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
2025/06/09NHL Stanley Cup FinalsPanthersOilers6-1 win for Panthers
2025/06/06NHL Stanley Cup FinalsOilersPanthers5-4 win for Panthers
2025/06/04NHL Stanley Cup FinalsOilersPanthers4-3 win for Oilers
2025/02/27NHLOilersPanthers4-3 win for Panthers
2024/12/16NHLPanthersOilers6-5 win for Panthers
2024/06/24NHLOilersPanthers2-1 win for Panthers
Oilers and Panthers key players

The Oilers need their star duo to step up yet again, as Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid were lackluster in game three. The duo have put forth 60 points between them in the playoffs .

Eetu Luostarinen was unstoppable in game three, as he provided two assists for the Panthers, leading to their 6-1 win. Florida's leading points scorer Sam Bennett scored yet another goal, taking his points tally in the playoffs to 20.

