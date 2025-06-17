How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers Game 6: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Finals, June 17, 2025

The Florida Panthers are back in front as the Edmonton Oilers head away from home in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The game takes place at the Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday with puck drop scheduled at 8 PM EDT.
The Oilers are trailing after a lackluster game at home, losing 5-2. The early goal from Brad Marchand gave the Panthers an early lead and the Panthers didn't let the Oilers get back into the game. A win in Game 6 will wrap the series up and make them back-to-back Stanley Cup winners.
Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Finals Game 6 info & where to watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 17
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Florida
- TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers game preview and injuries
The Oilers must be disappointed with their home performance, as they were a shadow of themselves after winning 5-4 in overtime the night before. The Oilers are without Zach Hyman and Alec Regula, who will miss the Stanley Cup Finals due to injuries.
On the other hand, the Panthers can celebrate if they win on Tuesday. New signing Brad Marchand is proving to be the missing piece of the puzzle as he is playing a vital role in helping the side retain the trophy. The Panthers showed complete dominance in Game 5 and will hope to wrap things up at home in Game 6 with a fully fit roster.
Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers head-to-head record
Oilers and Panthers' key players
Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid continue their unrivaled playoff performance, scoring 33 points each in 21 games. The Oilers will start Stuart Skinner in the net for Game 6 since Calvin Pickard has not been impressive.
Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk have played comparable roles for the Panthers, totaling 22 points each. A shoutout has to go to goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who has maintained an average save percentage of 0.910 over the last three games.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama