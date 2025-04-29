The Edmonton Oilers take on the Los Angeles Kings in game 5 of an exciting series at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. The puck drop is set to take place at 10 PM EDT.

The Oilers were down 2-0 in the series against the Kings and felt as though yet another season would come crashing down at their feet but have managed to come back as strong as ever as they level the series 2-2 after four games.

Edmonton Oilers vs LA Kings Game 5, April 29 and game info Round 1

Date: Tuesday, April 29

Time: 10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Crpto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Where to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs LA Kings NHL game

TV Broadcast: TBS, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS2, FDSNW

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers vs LA Kings game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton (Credits: IMAGN)

The Oilers have got to stop putting their fans in such predicaments as this seems to be far too often now. They were 2-0 down and on the brink of an exit before pulling back level on terms as they hope to take the lead now away from home. The Oilers are likely to play without Mattias Ekholm for the rest of round one and Alec Regula for the rest of the season due to their ongoing injuries.

The Kings have a home game to take advantage of as their first two wins came at home as well. The side will hope to restore their scoring prowess as they have struggled in front of goal in the last two games. The Kings missed out on winger Tanner Jeannot in the previous game as he is turning out to be a big miss for the side.

Edmonton Oilers vs LA Kings head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 04/28/2025 NHL Round 1 Oilers Kings 4-3 win for Oilers 04/26/2025 NHL Round 1 Oilers Kings 7-4 win for Oilers 04/23/2025 NHL Round 1 Kings Oilers 6-5 win for Kings 04/21/2025 NHL Round 1 Kings Oilers 6-2 win for Kings

Oilers and Kings key players

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are leaving no stones unturned as they are on fire in the playoffs, scoring nine points each in the first four games.

Los Angeles Winger Adrian Kempe is level on points with his counterparts as he too sits on nine points in the first four games. Philip Danault and Anze Kopitar closely follow him with seven points each.

