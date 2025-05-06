How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 1: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 6, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena this Tuesday. The puck drop is set to take place at 9:30 PM EDT.
The Oilers had a difficult start against the Los Angeles Kings, as they trailed the series 2-0 after the first two games, but then went on an incredible four-game winning run to win the series 4-2. The Golden Knights on the other hand played a hard-fought series against the Winnipeg Jets and defeating the side 4-2 in round one as well.
- Date: Tuesday, May 6
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EDT
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Where to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game
- TV Broadcast: ESPN, TVAS
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights game preview and injuries
The Oilers started their round one on nervous grounds as they conceded six goals in each of the first two games, but turned things around effectively winning the next four games on the trot. The Oilers are likely to play without Mattias Ekholm for the rest of round one and Alec Regula for the rest of the season due to their ongoing injuries.
The Golden Knights had back and forths with the Minnesota Wild as the side were trailing the series 2-1 at one point before winning three consecutive games and sealing their place in round two. The Golden Knights head into round two with a fully fit roster.
Oilers and Golden Knights key players
The star pairing of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have scored 21 points between them. While Draisaitl has scored 10 points, McDavid sits on 11points after round one.
Forwards, Tomas Hertl and Jack Eichel, have scored five points each in the first round as they would be looking to step those numbers up in the upcoming games against the Oilers.
