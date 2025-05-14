How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 5: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 14, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of round two at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 PM EDT.
The Oilers bounced back from their defeat in Game 3 and have taken a 3-1 lead in round two. The Golden Knights have stumbled away from home as they are on the brink of an exit and will hope to stay alive at home.
Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 5, May 14th game info Round 2
- Date: Wednesday, May 14
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EDT
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Where to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game
- TV Broadcast: ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights game preview and injuries
The Oilers outclassed the 2023 Stanley Cup winners in Game 4 with a convincing 3-0 win at home. The Oilers kept a clean sheet for the first time since their 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks in April. The Oilers are expected to be without Calvin Pickard for the rest of the round, and Alec Regula for the rest of the season.
The Golden Knights have a tricky fixture up their sleeves as a defeat here will end their season.The Golden Knights head into the game with a fully fit roster.
Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record
Oilers and Golden Knights key players
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have combined for 31 points in the playoffs and will be key for the Oilers if they are to progress.
Jack Eichel continues his impressive season, having recorded 10 points in the playoffs. Mark Stone closely follows him with eight points in eight playoff games.
