How to watch Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes Game 1: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 20, 2025

The Florida Panthers face the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Lenovo Center on Tuesday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EDT.

The Panthers recovered from 2-0 down against the Toronto Maple Leafs in round two to prevail in seven games, while the Hurricanes made light work for the Washington Capitals in five games.

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes Game 1 info

Date: Tuesday, May 20

Time: 8 p.m. EDT

Venue: Lenovo Center, Carolina

Where to watch Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes

TV Broadcast: TNT, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Panthers faced their most difficult opponents in this year's playoffs, as they were taken the distance by the Maple Leafs, winning Game 7 6-1 to head into the Finals. The Panthers head into the Eastern Conference Finals with a fully fit roster.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, won rounds one and two in five games and look comfortable and confident as they head into the Conference Finals. They are likely to miss out on Jalen Chatfield and Mark Jankowski for Game 1 of the Finals, though, and Jesper Fast for the rest of the season.

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 01/02/2025 NHL Hurricanes Panthers 3-1 win for Hurricanes 11/30/2024 NHL Hurricanes Panthers 6-0 win for Panthers 29/11/2024 NHL Panthers Hurricanes 6-3 win for Panthers

Panthers and Hurricanes key players

Brad Marchand and Eetu Luostarinen lead the points tally for Florida with 12 points each in the knockout stages of the campaign. The Panthers spread the load and have firepower throughout the roster, which they will aim to use to their advantage.

Meanwhile, Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho lead the line for the Hurricanes. Noth players have scored 10 points each in 10 games of the ongoing playoffs.

