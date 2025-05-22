  • home icon
How to watch Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes Game 2: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 22, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified May 22, 2025 13:22 GMT
May 20, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida Panthers celebrate the win against the Carolina Hurricanes after the the third period in game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
May 20, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida Panthers celebrate the win against the Carolina Hurricanes after the the third period in game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Florida Panthers take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals at the Lenovo Center. The puck drop is for 8 PM EDT on Thursday.

The Panthers have taken a 1-0 lead in the series following an impressive away win over the Hurricanes in game one as the side look determined to take a 2-0 lead back home for games three and four. The Hurricanes will want to turn things around as their home fans would hope for that to happen.

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes Game 2 info

  • Date: Thursday, May 22
  • Time: 8 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Lenovo Center, Carolina
Where to watch Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes

  • TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn

The Panthers started their conference finals on an almost perfect note as they won the game 5-2 away from home. The Panthers edge closer to the Stanley Cup Finals as they would love to retain the trophy from last year. The Panthers head into Game 2 with a fully fit roster.

The Hurricanes would be disappointed by a home defeat in Game 1 and they would hope for a strong comeback. The team misses out on Jalen Chatfield and Mark Jankowski for Game 2 of the Finals and Jesper Fast for the rest of the season.

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
05/20/2025NHLHurricanesPanthers5-2 win for Panthers
01/02/2025NHLHurricanesPanthers3-1 win for Hurricanes
11/30/2024NHLHurricanesPanthers6-0 win for Panthers
29/11/2024NHLPanthersHurricanes6-3 win for Panthers
Panthers and Hurricanes key players

Eetu Luostarinen leads the points tally for Florida with 13 points while Brad Marchand has scored 12 in the knockout stages. The Panthers spread the workload and have firepower throughout the roster, which they will aim to use to their advantage.

Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho lead the line for the Hurricanes. Jarvis leads the line with 12 points while Aho closely follows him with 11.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
