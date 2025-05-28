  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Stanley Cup Playoffs
  • How to watch Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes Game 5: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 28, 2025

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes Game 5: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 28, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified May 28, 2025 13:04 GMT
May 26, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) attempts a shot on goal during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) attempts a shot on goal during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

Despite looking down and out after game three, the Carolina Hurricanes stay alive in the series as they head to game five to take on the Florida Panthers at the Lenovo Center this Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. EDT.

Ad

The Hurricanes have not only scored three goals for the first time in this series but have also prevented the Panthers from scoring at all. The Panthers still sit in a commanding position as they need just one more win to head back into the Stanley Cup Finals.

Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game 5 info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 28
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center, Carolina
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Where to watch Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes?

  • TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

Although the Panthers must be worried by their inability to score in Game 4, and they will look to rectify that in Game 5 as they push for a second consecutive trip to the finals. The availability of Sam Reinhart, A.J. Greer and Niko Mikkola remains uncertain, as all three are currently sidelined with injuries.

Ad

The Hurricanes and their fans must be wondering where this performance has been throughout the first three games, as a clean sheet and three goals are a rare occurrence against the Stanley Cup holders. The Hurricanes have Sean Walker and Jalen Chatfield sidelined for the rest of the round, while Jesper Fast is sidelined for the rest of the season.

Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
05/26/2025NHL Conference FinalsPanthersHurricanes3-0 win for Hurricanes
05/24/2025NHL Conference FinalsPanthersHurricanes6-2 win for Panthers
05/22/2025NHL Conference FinalsHurricanesPanthers5-0 win for Panthers
05/20/2025NHL Conference FinalsHurricanesPanthers5-2 win for Panthers
01/02/2025NHLHurricanesPanthers3-1 win for Hurricanes
Ad

Panthers and Hurricanes key players

Aleksander Barkov leads the points tally for the Panthers in the playoff stages with 15 points so far. Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk closely follow him with 14.

The Hurricanes' success has been led by the combination of Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho, who have scored 27 points between them in the playoffs.

About the author
Vignesh Krishnan

Vignesh Krishnan

An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.

Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.

When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications