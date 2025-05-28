How to watch Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes Game 5: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 28, 2025

Despite looking down and out after game three, the Carolina Hurricanes stay alive in the series as they head to game five to take on the Florida Panthers at the Lenovo Center this Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. EDT.
The Hurricanes have not only scored three goals for the first time in this series but have also prevented the Panthers from scoring at all. The Panthers still sit in a commanding position as they need just one more win to head back into the Stanley Cup Finals.
Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game 5 info
- Date: Wednesday, May 28
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center, Carolina
Where to watch Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes?
- TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes game preview and injuries
Although the Panthers must be worried by their inability to score in Game 4, and they will look to rectify that in Game 5 as they push for a second consecutive trip to the finals. The availability of Sam Reinhart, A.J. Greer and Niko Mikkola remains uncertain, as all three are currently sidelined with injuries.
The Hurricanes and their fans must be wondering where this performance has been throughout the first three games, as a clean sheet and three goals are a rare occurrence against the Stanley Cup holders. The Hurricanes have Sean Walker and Jalen Chatfield sidelined for the rest of the round, while Jesper Fast is sidelined for the rest of the season.
Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record
Panthers and Hurricanes key players
Aleksander Barkov leads the points tally for the Panthers in the playoff stages with 15 points so far. Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk closely follow him with 14.
The Hurricanes' success has been led by the combination of Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho, who have scored 27 points between them in the playoffs.
