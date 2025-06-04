How to watch Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers Game 1: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Finals, June 4, 2025

Its the Stanley Cup Finals, and we have a familiar story, as the Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers at the Rogers Place in a 2024 rematch in Game 1 on Wednesday.

The Panthers, the defending Stanley Cup winners, have worked hard to put themselves to be the first team since Tampa Bay Lightning (2020-2021) to win back-to-back Stanley Cups.

As for the Oilers, they will look to avenge their Game 7 defeat to the Panthers in the 2024 finals despite a heroic comeback from 3-0 down in the series.

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 info & where to watch

Date: Wednesday, June 4

Time: 8 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Arena, Edmonton

TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn

The Panthers have played tough opposition heading into the Finals, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs and the Carolina Hurricanes.. The Panthers are likely to miss out on A.J. Greer for Game 1 due to lower-body injury.

The Oilers, meanwhile, have played LA Kings, Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars en route the Finals as they hope to be the first Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens in 1992-93.

Connor Brown, Zach Hyman and Alec Regula are all set to miss the Stanley Cup Finals due to injuries.

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 2025/02/27 NHL Oilers Panthers 4-3 win for Panthers 2024/12/16 NHL Panthers Oilers 6-5 win for Panthers 2024/06/24 NHL Oilers Panthers 2-1 win for Panthers

Panthers and Oilers key players

Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk have been pivotal in the playoffs for the Panthers, scoring 49 points between them.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have outdone the opposition trio in the playoffs, scoring 51 points between them and as they hope to establish the Oilers' dominance in Game 1.

