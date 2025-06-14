How to watch Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers Game 5: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Finals, June 14, 2025

It's time for game five as the Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 8 PM EDT.

The Panthers must be gutted by their performance and how they slumped 5-4 in game four on Thursday, especially after a wonderful start to the match. The Oilers, on the other hand, must be ecstatic with their performance as they head into game five with the series tied at 2-2.

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Finals Game 5 info & where to watch

Date: Saturday, June 14

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

The Panthers made the strongest of starts possible as they took a very early 3-0 lead. What followed was shocking to many as they went on to lose the game 5-4. The Panthers head into game five with a fully fit roster.

The Oilers must be buzzing with the overtime win as they prevented a devastating loss by showing a lot of grit within the team as they had their backs against the wall at point as Leon Draisaitl got yet another winner to level the series 2-2. The Oilers miss out on Zach Hyman and Alec Regula for the remainder of the season.

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 2025/06/12 NHL Stanley Cup Finals Panthers Oilers 5-4 win for Oilers 2025/06/09 NHL Stanley Cup Finals Panthers Oilers 6-1 win for Panthers 2025/06/06 NHL Stanley Cup Finals Oilers Panthers 5-4 win for Panthers 2025/06/04 NHL Stanley Cup Finals Oilers Panthers 4-3 win for Oilers 2025/02/27 NHL Oilers Panthers 4-3 win for Panthers 2024/12/16 NHL Panthers Oilers 6-5 win for Panthers 2024/06/24 NHL Oilers Panthers 2-1 win for Panthers

Panthers and Oilers key players

The Panthers' star men Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk have both recorded 21 points in the playoffs as they hope to regain the lead in the series in game five.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have scored 32 points apiece, as Draisaitl sets an NHL record having scored his fourth overtime goal in the playoffs.

