  • How to watch Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers Game 5: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Finals, June 14, 2025

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers Game 5: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Finals, June 14, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Jun 14, 2025 13:20 GMT
Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) and defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) celebrate with goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) after the win in overtime against the Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) and defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) celebrate with goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) after the win in overtime against the Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

It's time for game five as the Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 8 PM EDT.

The Panthers must be gutted by their performance and how they slumped 5-4 in game four on Thursday, especially after a wonderful start to the match. The Oilers, on the other hand, must be ecstatic with their performance as they head into game five with the series tied at 2-2.

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Finals Game 5 info & where to watch

  • Date: Saturday, June 14
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton
  • TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

The Panthers made the strongest of starts possible as they took a very early 3-0 lead. What followed was shocking to many as they went on to lose the game 5-4. The Panthers head into game five with a fully fit roster.

The Oilers must be buzzing with the overtime win as they prevented a devastating loss by showing a lot of grit within the team as they had their backs against the wall at point as Leon Draisaitl got yet another winner to level the series 2-2. The Oilers miss out on Zach Hyman and Alec Regula for the remainder of the season.

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
2025/06/12NHL Stanley Cup FinalsPanthersOilers5-4 win for Oilers
2025/06/09NHL Stanley Cup FinalsPanthersOilers6-1 win for Panthers
2025/06/06NHL Stanley Cup FinalsOilersPanthers5-4 win for Panthers
2025/06/04NHL Stanley Cup FinalsOilersPanthers4-3 win for Oilers
2025/02/27NHLOilersPanthers4-3 win for Panthers
2024/12/16NHLPanthersOilers6-5 win for Panthers
2024/06/24NHLOilersPanthers2-1 win for Panthers
Panthers and Oilers key players

The Panthers' star men Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk have both recorded 21 points in the playoffs as they hope to regain the lead in the series in game five.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have scored 32 points apiece, as Draisaitl sets an NHL record having scored his fourth overtime goal in the playoffs.

About the author
Vignesh Krishnan

Vignesh Krishnan

An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.

Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.

When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family.

