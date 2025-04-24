  • home icon
How to watch Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Game 2: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, April 24, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Apr 24, 2025 14:56 GMT
Apr 22, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) is congratulated after he scored a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Apr 22, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) is congratulated after he scored a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena (image credit: IMAGN)

The Florida Panthers will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Panthers started their title defense with a Game 1 win, defeating the Lightning 6-2. Despite winning against Florida 5-1 in their last regular-season game, Tampa Bay looked completely out of its depth on Tuesday.

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning game 2, 24th April and game info round 1

  • Date: Thursday, Apr. 24
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa Bay
Where to watch Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game

  • TV Broadcast: TBS, truTV, MAX, SN360, TVAS2, FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs- Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs- Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn

The Panthers meant business in Game 1 as they switched gears from their final game of the regular season. The Lightning suffered another defeat, conceding 10 goals in the last two games. They need to fix their issues sooner rather than later if they want to get past the first round.

Florida has a fully fit roster while Tampa Bay will continue to be without Oliver Bjorkstrand, as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury. He is unlikely to feature in the first round.

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
04/22/2025NHL Round 1LightningPanthers6-2 win for Panthers
04/15/2025NHLLightningPanthers5-1 win for Lightning
04/03/2025NHLPanthersLightning2-1 win for Panthers
Panthers and Lightning key players

It's a familiar name that shone for the Panthers as Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals and provided one assist in Game 1. Defenseman Nate Schmidt was a welcome surprise for the team, also scoring two goals.

Nikita Kucherov will have a lot to dictate in the playoffs for the Lightning, as he has already provided an assist, adding to his impressive regular-season points tally of 121.

About the author
Vignesh Krishnan

Vignesh Krishnan

An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.

Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.

When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

