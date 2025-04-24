How to watch Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Game 2: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, April 24, 2025

The Florida Panthers will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Panthers started their title defense with a Game 1 win, defeating the Lightning 6-2. Despite winning against Florida 5-1 in their last regular-season game, Tampa Bay looked completely out of its depth on Tuesday.

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning game 2, 24th April and game info round 1

Date: Thursday, Apr. 24

Time: 6:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa Bay

Where to watch Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game

TV Broadcast: TBS, truTV, MAX, SN360, TVAS2, FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs- Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn

The Panthers meant business in Game 1 as they switched gears from their final game of the regular season. The Lightning suffered another defeat, conceding 10 goals in the last two games. They need to fix their issues sooner rather than later if they want to get past the first round.

Florida has a fully fit roster while Tampa Bay will continue to be without Oliver Bjorkstrand, as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury. He is unlikely to feature in the first round.

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 04/22/2025 NHL Round 1 Lightning Panthers 6-2 win for Panthers 04/15/2025 NHL Lightning Panthers 5-1 win for Lightning 04/03/2025 NHL Panthers Lightning 2-1 win for Panthers

Panthers and Lightning key players

It's a familiar name that shone for the Panthers as Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals and provided one assist in Game 1. Defenseman Nate Schmidt was a welcome surprise for the team, also scoring two goals.

Nikita Kucherov will have a lot to dictate in the playoffs for the Lightning, as he has already provided an assist, adding to his impressive regular-season points tally of 121.

