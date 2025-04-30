How to watch Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Game 5: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, April 30, 2025

The Florida Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in game five of round one at the Amalie Arena on Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM EDT.

The Panthers have taken a 3-1 lead in the series following their 4-2 win at home in game four of round one. The Panthers used their home advantage to the fullest and the Lightning would be hoping to do the same and stay alive in the series.

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning game 5, 30th April and game info round 1

Date: Wednesday, Apr. 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa Bay

Where to watch Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game

TV Broadcast: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS2, FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning vs the Panthers - Source: Imagn

The Panthers were 2-1 up heading into game four as the Lightning were high on confidence heading into the game. They turned up with a spring on their feet as they dismantled the Lightning 4-2 at home. The Panthers head into game five with a fully fit roster.

Despite going 1-0 down at the start of the game, the Lightning bounced back to take a 2-1 lead and looked in the right direction to get in the series but failed eventually as they conceded three goals later on in the game. The Lightning miss out on Oliver Bjorkstrand, as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury.

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 04/28/2025 NHL Round 1 Panthers Lightning 4-2 win for Panthers 04/26/2025 NHL Round 1 Panthers Lightning 5-1 win for Lightning 04/24/2025 NHL Round 1 Lightning Panthers 2-0 win for Panthers 04/22/2025 NHL Round 1 Lightning Panthers 6-2 win for Panthers

Panthers and Lightning key players

Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov have all scored four points each. The Panthers will hope to have all of these players in the same run of form heading into game five.

Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov have scored five and four points respectively as the forwards will be pivotal in keeping the series alive with a win in game 5.

