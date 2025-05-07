How to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 2: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 7, 2025

The Florida Panthers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round as the team makes their second consecutive trip to the Scotiabank Arena this Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled at 7 PM EDT.
The Panthers had a difficult start to their journey towards retaining the Stanley Cup as they lost Game 1. They played out a nine-goal thriller, but the Maple Leafs came out victorious, winning 5-4 at home as they hope to use their home advantage to go two up in the series.
Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 2, May 7, info
- Date: Wednesday, May 7
- Time: 7 p.m. EDT
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Where to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game
- TV Broadcast: ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs game preview and injuries
The Panthers looked competitive in Game 1 but fell short by the tightest of margins. They were trailing 4-1 at one point and eventually lost the game 5-4 despite their valiant efforts. The Panthers head into Game 2 with a fully fit roster.
The Maple Leafs took advantage of their home fans as they shrugged off any chances of a comeback from the Panthers by keeping a significant lead at all times in the game. The Maple Leafs will be without Jani Hakanpaa who continues to recover from a knee injury.
Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record
Panthers and Maple Leafs key players
Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand have scored six points each in the playoffs as Bennett has scored the most goals amongst them with four while Marchand has provided six assists.
William Nylander and Mitch Marner continue their charge for the Maple Leafs as the pair have put together 21 points since the start of the playoffs.
