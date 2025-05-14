  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Stanley Cup Playoffs
  • How to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 14, 2025

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 14, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified May 14, 2025 12:55 GMT
May 11, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (7) and Toronto Maple Leafs center Bobby McMann (74) fight during the third period in game four of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
May 11, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (7) and Toronto Maple Leafs center Bobby McMann (74) fight during the third period in game four of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Florida Panthers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena this Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EDT.

Ad

The Panthers were 2-0 down after the first two games but have used their home advantage to the fullest, winning both home games to get the series back to 2-2 and put pressure on the Maple Leafs.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5, May 14, info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 14
  • Time: 7 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Where to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game

  • TV Broadcast: ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

The Panthers have performed out of their skin in the last two games, scoring seven and conceding only four. The Panthers head into Game 5 with a fully fit roster.

Ad

The Maple Leafs will be looking forward to their home games as they failed to take advantage of their 2-0 early lead in the series. The Maple Leafs will be favorites in the upcoming games as they would want to wrap up the series at home.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
05/11/2025NHL Round 2PanthersMaple Leafs2-0 win for Panthers
05/09/2025NHL Round 2PanthersMaple Leafs5-4 win for Panthers
05/07/2025NHL Round 2Maple LeafsPanthers4-3 win for Maple Leafs
05/05/2025NHL Round 2Maple LeafsPanthers5-4 win for Maple Leafs
Ad

Panthers and Maple Leafs key players

Meanwhile, Sam Reinhart, Brad Marchand, Carter Verhaeghe, Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk Eetu Luostarinen and Anton Lundell have scored eight points each in the playoffs. The Panthers, defending Stanley Cup champions, will be looking to take a 3-2 lead away from home in Game 5.

William Nylander and Mitch Marner continue their charge for the Maple Leafs, putting together 27 points since the start of the playoffs.

About the author
Vignesh Krishnan

Vignesh Krishnan

An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.

Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.

When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications