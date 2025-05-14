How to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 14, 2025

The Florida Panthers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena this Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EDT.
The Panthers were 2-0 down after the first two games but have used their home advantage to the fullest, winning both home games to get the series back to 2-2 and put pressure on the Maple Leafs.
Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5, May 14, info
- Date: Wednesday, May 14
- Time: 7 p.m. EDT
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Where to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game
- TV Broadcast: ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs game preview and injuries
The Panthers have performed out of their skin in the last two games, scoring seven and conceding only four. The Panthers head into Game 5 with a fully fit roster.
The Maple Leafs will be looking forward to their home games as they failed to take advantage of their 2-0 early lead in the series. The Maple Leafs will be favorites in the upcoming games as they would want to wrap up the series at home.
Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record
Panthers and Maple Leafs key players
Meanwhile, Sam Reinhart, Brad Marchand, Carter Verhaeghe, Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk Eetu Luostarinen and Anton Lundell have scored eight points each in the playoffs. The Panthers, defending Stanley Cup champions, will be looking to take a 3-2 lead away from home in Game 5.
William Nylander and Mitch Marner continue their charge for the Maple Leafs, putting together 27 points since the start of the playoffs.
