How to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 14, 2025

The Florida Panthers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena this Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EDT.

The Panthers were 2-0 down after the first two games but have used their home advantage to the fullest, winning both home games to get the series back to 2-2 and put pressure on the Maple Leafs.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5, May 14, info

Date: Wednesday, May 14

Time: 7 p.m. EDT

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Where to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game

TV Broadcast: ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

The Panthers have performed out of their skin in the last two games, scoring seven and conceding only four. The Panthers head into Game 5 with a fully fit roster.

The Maple Leafs will be looking forward to their home games as they failed to take advantage of their 2-0 early lead in the series. The Maple Leafs will be favorites in the upcoming games as they would want to wrap up the series at home.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 05/11/2025 NHL Round 2 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-0 win for Panthers 05/09/2025 NHL Round 2 Panthers Maple Leafs 5-4 win for Panthers 05/07/2025 NHL Round 2 Maple Leafs Panthers 4-3 win for Maple Leafs 05/05/2025 NHL Round 2 Maple Leafs Panthers 5-4 win for Maple Leafs

Panthers and Maple Leafs key players

Meanwhile, Sam Reinhart, Brad Marchand, Carter Verhaeghe, Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk Eetu Luostarinen and Anton Lundell have scored eight points each in the playoffs. The Panthers, defending Stanley Cup champions, will be looking to take a 3-2 lead away from home in Game 5.

William Nylander and Mitch Marner continue their charge for the Maple Leafs, putting together 27 points since the start of the playoffs.

