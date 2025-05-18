  • home icon
How to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 7: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 18, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified May 18, 2025 13:13 GMT
May 16, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
May 16, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Florida Panthers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in game seven of round two at the Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Panthers had home advantage and good momentum to wrap up the series in Game 6, but the Maple Leafs dug deep to take this series to Game 7.

Toronto has the home advantage and will hope to banish the inconsistencies of the series to make it through to the conference finals.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 7 info

  • Date: Sunday, May 18
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Where to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs

  • TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
also-read-trending Trending

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs game preview and injuries

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

The Panthers were closing to making it through to the playoffs as they had a 3-2 lead in the series heading into a home game for game six. Their 2-0 loss in game six came after an impressive 6-1 win away from home, highlighting the pressure both teams have felt playing at home.

The Panthers head into game seven without Evan Rodrigues, with the return date for the forward yet to be determined.

The Maple Leafs will look to get the fans behind them at home, after some unpleasant scenes in Game 5's 6-1 loss. They need to hit the Panthers hard and take advantage of having home ice.

Toronto will be without Jani Hakanpaa and Anthony Stolarz, the latter of whom is expected to be out with a concussion.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
05/16/2025NHL Round 2PanthersMaple Leafs2-0 win for Maple Leafs
05/14/2025NHL Round 2Maple LeafsPanthers6-1 win for Panthers
05/11/2025NHL Round 2PanthersMaple Leafs2-0 win for Panthers
05/09/2025NHL Round 2PanthersMaple Leafs5-4 win for Panthers
05/07/2025NHL Round 2Maple LeafsPanthers4-3 win for Maple Leafs
05/05/2025NHL Round 2Maple LeafsPanthers5-4 win for Maple Leafs
Panthers and Maple Leafs key players

Sam Reinhart leads the points tally for Florida with 10 points, while Brad Marchand, Matthew Tkachuk, Eetu Luostarinen, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell have scored nine points each in the playoffs. The Panthers spread the load and have firepower throughout the team, which they will aim to use to their advantage.

Meanwhile, William Nylander and Mitch Marner continue their charge for the Maple Leafs, putting together 28 points since the start of the playoffs. Auston Matthews and Marner were under heavy scrutiny before Game 6, but came up when needed, both registering a point in the win. Toronto will look for more from them tonight.

Edited by John Maxwell
