How to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 7: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 18, 2025

The Florida Panthers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in game seven of round two at the Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Panthers had home advantage and good momentum to wrap up the series in Game 6, but the Maple Leafs dug deep to take this series to Game 7.
Toronto has the home advantage and will hope to banish the inconsistencies of the series to make it through to the conference finals.
Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 7 info
- Date: Sunday, May 18
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Where to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs
- TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs game preview and injuries
The Panthers were closing to making it through to the playoffs as they had a 3-2 lead in the series heading into a home game for game six. Their 2-0 loss in game six came after an impressive 6-1 win away from home, highlighting the pressure both teams have felt playing at home.
The Panthers head into game seven without Evan Rodrigues, with the return date for the forward yet to be determined.
The Maple Leafs will look to get the fans behind them at home, after some unpleasant scenes in Game 5's 6-1 loss. They need to hit the Panthers hard and take advantage of having home ice.
Toronto will be without Jani Hakanpaa and Anthony Stolarz, the latter of whom is expected to be out with a concussion.
Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record
Panthers and Maple Leafs key players
Sam Reinhart leads the points tally for Florida with 10 points, while Brad Marchand, Matthew Tkachuk, Eetu Luostarinen, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell have scored nine points each in the playoffs. The Panthers spread the load and have firepower throughout the team, which they will aim to use to their advantage.
Meanwhile, William Nylander and Mitch Marner continue their charge for the Maple Leafs, putting together 28 points since the start of the playoffs. Auston Matthews and Marner were under heavy scrutiny before Game 6, but came up when needed, both registering a point in the win. Toronto will look for more from them tonight.
