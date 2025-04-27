How to watch LA Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Game 4: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, April 27, 2025

The LA Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in their first-round series on Friday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

The Kings have stumbled away from home after a 7-4 thumping against the Oilers in Game 3 on Friday night. The Oilers must be oozing with confidence, as they have had their backs against the wall multiple times and managed to bounce back. This could be the start of their journey back to the unfinished story from last season.

LA Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Game 4, April 27 and game info Round 1

Date: Sunday, April 27

Time: 9:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

Where to watch LA Kings vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game

TV Broadcast: TBS, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS, FDSNW

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

LA Kings vs Edmonton Oilers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-LA Kings at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

The Kings were on the brink of taking a 3-0 lead after winning the first two games convincingly, but things are starting to look scary for the team in Game 4. The Kings missed out on winger Tanner Jeannot in the previous game, as they would want him involved in some capacity to get their odds of going 3-1 in the series.

The Oilers have scored seven goals in a game for the first time since their 7-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club in March, and this is as good a time as any to make a remarkable comeback. The Oilers are likely to play without Mattias Ekholm for the rest of round one and Alec Regula for the rest of the season due to their ongoing injuries.

LA Kings vs Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 04/26/2025 NHL Round 1 Oilers Kings 7-4 win for Oilers 04/23/2025 NHL Round 1 Kings Oilers 6-5 win for Kings 04/21/2025 NHL Round 1 Kings Oilers 6-2 win for Kings

Kings and Oilers key players

Adrian Kempe had a phenomenal regular season, scoring 73 points, and his postseason has gotten off to a flying start with nine points in the first three games.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were influential in their latest win, with the duo contributing 12 points between them in round one already.

