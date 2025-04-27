  • home icon
How to watch LA Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Game 4: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, April 27, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Apr 27, 2025 13:38 GMT
Apr 25, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defensemen Evan Bouchard (2) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Los Angelos Kings in game three of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Apr 25, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defensemen Evan Bouchard (2) celebrates after scoring a goal against the LA Kings in Game 3 of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Source: Imagn

The LA Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in their first-round series on Friday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

The Kings have stumbled away from home after a 7-4 thumping against the Oilers in Game 3 on Friday night. The Oilers must be oozing with confidence, as they have had their backs against the wall multiple times and managed to bounce back. This could be the start of their journey back to the unfinished story from last season.

LA Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Game 4, April 27 and game info Round 1

  • Date: Sunday, April 27
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton
Where to watch LA Kings vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game

  • TV Broadcast: TBS, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS, FDSNW
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

LA Kings vs Edmonton Oilers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-LA Kings at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-LA Kings at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

The Kings were on the brink of taking a 3-0 lead after winning the first two games convincingly, but things are starting to look scary for the team in Game 4. The Kings missed out on winger Tanner Jeannot in the previous game, as they would want him involved in some capacity to get their odds of going 3-1 in the series.

The Oilers have scored seven goals in a game for the first time since their 7-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club in March, and this is as good a time as any to make a remarkable comeback. The Oilers are likely to play without Mattias Ekholm for the rest of round one and Alec Regula for the rest of the season due to their ongoing injuries.

LA Kings vs Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
04/26/2025NHL Round 1OilersKings7-4 win for Oilers
04/23/2025NHL Round 1KingsOilers6-5 win for Kings
04/21/2025NHL Round 1KingsOilers6-2 win for Kings
Kings and Oilers key players

Adrian Kempe had a phenomenal regular season, scoring 73 points, and his postseason has gotten off to a flying start with nine points in the first three games.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were influential in their latest win, with the duo contributing 12 points between them in round one already.

