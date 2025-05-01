  • home icon
How to watch LA Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Game 6: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 1, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan

Modified May 01, 2025 13:46 GMT

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified May 01, 2025 13:46 GMT
Apr 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) moves the puck ahead of Los Angeles Kings left wing Andrei Kuzmenko (96) during the third period in game five of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Apr 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) moves the puck ahead of Los Angeles Kings left wing Andrei Kuzmenko (96) during the third period in game five of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The LA Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Game 6 of their first-round series on Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled for 10 PM EDT.

The Kings must be wondering how they even got here after starting the series with back-to-back wins, but have lost three consecutive games since.

LA Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Game 6, May 1 game info Round 1

  • Date: Thursday, May 1
  • Time: 10 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

Where to watch LA Kings vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game

  • TV Broadcast: ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS2, FDSNW
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
also-read-trending Trending

LA Kings vs Edmonton Oilers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs- Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs- Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

The Kings started the series, scoring six goals each in the first two games. However, they have struggled on the other end of the ice since, conceding 14 goals in the three games that followed. Tanner Jeannot is currently sidelined for the Kings and is unlikely to feature in round one.

The Oilers have been amazing in their comeback, and supporters must be on a roller coaster of emotions when it comes to playoff stages, given how they trailed 3-0 in the Stanley Cup finals last season before coming even at 3-3 and ultimately losing 4-3.

LA Kings vs Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
04/30/2025NHL Round 1KingsOilers3-1 win for Oilers
04/28/2025NHL Round 1OilersKings4-3 win for Oilers
04/26/2025NHL Round 1OilersKings7-4 win for Oilers
04/23/2025NHL Round 1KingsOilers6-5 win for Kings
04/21/2025NHL Round 1KingsOilers6-2 win for Kings
Kings and Oilers' key players

Los Angeles winger Adrian Kempe sits on 10 points in the first four games of the playoffs. Anze Kopitar and Phillip Danault closely follow him with eight and seven points, respectively.

The iconic duo of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid has scored 20 points between them, 10 points each in the first five games of the playoffs.

Let's see if the Oilers can make four straight and advance to the next round.

