How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Game 3: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, April 25, 2025

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place this Friday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10 PM EDT.

Ad

The Kings have made the most of the opening two games of round one being at the Crypto.com Arena as they lead the series 2-0 currently, while the Oilers will be hoping to not get further away from them in game three and pull one back for themselves at home.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers game 3, 24th April and game info round 1

Date: Friday, Apr. 25

Time: 10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

Ad

Trending

Where to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game

TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS2, FDSNW

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

The Kings have been in the best form they've been in all season over the last two games, managing to put six goals in both games against the Oilers. Tanner Jeannot is still sidelined with his lower-body injury as he is likely to return to the ice in round one.

Ad

The Oilers have been here before, with their backs against the wall, turning things around, but they would want to start that journey soon, as a win for the Kings in this game could potentially put their hopes of a comeback to bed. Mattias Ekholm and Alec Regula are both sidelined for a long-term duration.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 04/23/2025 NHL Round 1 Kings Oilers 6-5 win for Kings 04/21/2025 NHL Round 1 Kings Oilers 6-2 win for Kings 04/14/2025 NHL Oilers Kings 5-0 win for Kings

Ad

Kings and Oilers key players

Adrian Kempe had a phenomenal regular season, scoring 73 points and his postseason has gotten off to a flying start with seven points in the first two games.

Connor McDavid continues his form from the regular season as he has scored one goal and provided three assists in the first two games of round one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Krishnan An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.



Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.



When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama