How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Game 3: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, April 25, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Apr 25, 2025 14:08 GMT
Apr 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Jeff Malott (39) chases down Edmonton Oilers center Mattias Janmark (13) as he handles the puck in the third period of game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Apr 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Jeff Malott (39) chases down Edmonton Oilers center Mattias Janmark (13) as he handles the puck in the third period of game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place this Friday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10 PM EDT.

The Kings have made the most of the opening two games of round one being at the Crypto.com Arena as they lead the series 2-0 currently, while the Oilers will be hoping to not get further away from them in game three and pull one back for themselves at home.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers game 3, 24th April and game info round 1

  • Date: Friday, Apr. 25
  • Time: 10 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton
Where to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game

  • TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS2, FDSNW
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

The Kings have been in the best form they've been in all season over the last two games, managing to put six goals in both games against the Oilers. Tanner Jeannot is still sidelined with his lower-body injury as he is likely to return to the ice in round one.

The Oilers have been here before, with their backs against the wall, turning things around, but they would want to start that journey soon, as a win for the Kings in this game could potentially put their hopes of a comeback to bed. Mattias Ekholm and Alec Regula are both sidelined for a long-term duration.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
04/23/2025NHL Round 1KingsOilers6-5 win for Kings
04/21/2025NHL Round 1KingsOilers6-2 win for Kings
04/14/2025NHLOilersKings5-0 win for Kings
Kings and Oilers key players

Adrian Kempe had a phenomenal regular season, scoring 73 points and his postseason has gotten off to a flying start with seven points in the first two games.

Connor McDavid continues his form from the regular season as he has scored one goal and provided three assists in the first two games of round one.

