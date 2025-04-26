How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers Game 3: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, April 26, 2025 

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series at Amerant Bank Arena this Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Ad

The Lightning have been lackluster in the opening two games and face an uphill battle now. Leading the series 2-0, the defending champions Panthers will be hoping to get yet another home win and take the series to a closing point in game four and have a clean sweep.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers Game 2, 24th April and game info round 1

Date: Saturday, Apr. 26

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Amerant Arena, Florida

Ad

Trending

Where to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers NHL game

TV Broadcast: TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS, FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn

The Lightning conceded eight goals in the first two games of the playoffs, so improving their defensive shape will need to be a priority if they want to make it through to the next round. Tampa Bay will be without Oliver Bjorkstrand, as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury.

Ad

The Panthers will look to continue their defensive shape, as they have conceded just two in the opening two games. They will expect to get a home win as they head into Game 3 with a fully fit roster.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 04/24/2025 NHL Round 1 Lightning Panthers 2-0 win for Panthers 04/22/2025 NHL Round 1 Lightning Panthers 6-2 win for Panthers 04/15/2025 NHL Lightning Panthers 5-1 win for Lightnings

Ad

Lightning and Panthers key players

Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point have scored a goal each so far in the playoffs as the involvement of Nikita Kucherov would likely be the wish for Lightning fans. The winger scored 121 points in the regular season and would be pivotal if the Lightning were to go the distance this round.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt had scored only five goals in the entire regular season as he is 60% there already having scored three goals in the playoffs in the first two games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Krishnan An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.



Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.



When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama