How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers Game 3: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, April 26, 2025 

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Apr 26, 2025 11:30 GMT
Apr 24, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers celebrate after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in game two of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series at Amerant Bank Arena this Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Lightning have been lackluster in the opening two games and face an uphill battle now. Leading the series 2-0, the defending champions Panthers will be hoping to get yet another home win and take the series to a closing point in game four and have a clean sweep.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers Game 2, 24th April and game info round 1

  • Date: Saturday, Apr. 26
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Arena, Florida
Where to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers NHL game

  • TV Broadcast: TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS, FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn

The Lightning conceded eight goals in the first two games of the playoffs, so improving their defensive shape will need to be a priority if they want to make it through to the next round. Tampa Bay will be without Oliver Bjorkstrand, as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury.

The Panthers will look to continue their defensive shape, as they have conceded just two in the opening two games. They will expect to get a home win as they head into Game 3 with a fully fit roster.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
04/24/2025NHL Round 1LightningPanthers2-0 win for Panthers
04/22/2025NHL Round 1LightningPanthers6-2 win for Panthers
04/15/2025NHLLightningPanthers5-1 win for Lightnings
Lightning and Panthers key players

Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point have scored a goal each so far in the playoffs as the involvement of Nikita Kucherov would likely be the wish for Lightning fans. The winger scored 121 points in the regular season and would be pivotal if the Lightning were to go the distance this round.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt had scored only five goals in the entire regular season as he is 60% there already having scored three goals in the playoffs in the first two games.

